Leeds Rhinos forward Tom Holroyd hit by huge ban after sending-off playing for Bradford Bulls

The 10-match suspension means Holroyd, who has not played a first team game for Leeds this year, will be sidelined until August.

He was charged by the RFL’s match review panel with grade F punching after being sent-off playing for Bradford Bulls against Newcastle Thunder in the Betfred Championship two weeks ago.

The suspension imposed by a tribunal last night is two games more than the minimum for a grade F charge, which is the most serious under the RFL’s disciplinary system.

Tom Holroyd. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The 21-year-old England Knights forward had been on the field only 12 minutes as a substitute when he clashed with Newcastle’Jake Shorrocks, who was also sent-off.

Shorrocks will miss five matches after the tribunal downgraded the grading of his offence from F to E.

Holroyd was playing for Bulls on dual-registration in his second comeback game after recovering from a foot injury suffered in Rhinos’ January pre-season match at Feathertstone Rovers.

Newcastle's Jake Shorrocks was sent-off alongside Holroyd, but received a shorter ban. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith described Holroyd’s red card as a “disappointing event”.

He said: “It was out of character, he reacted when he clearly shouldn’t have.”

Holroyd’s ban is the 15th imposed on a member of Rhinos’ full-time squad this season.

Rhinos are waiting to hear if another prop, Muizz Mustapha, will be charged after being sent-off for a dangerous throw in a reserves game against Warrington Wolves last Friday.