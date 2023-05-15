Leeds Rhinos forward Zane Tetevano discovers disciplinary fate as 16 players hit with charges

Leeds Rhinos forward Zane Tetevano has been hit with a two-match ban following his red card in the dramatic win over Wigan Warriors.

The 32-year-old will sit out Saturday's rematch in the Challenge Cup and next week's visit of St Helens after being charged with grade C dangerous contact by the match review panel.

Tetevano was guilty of a late, high tackle on Wigan half-back Harry Smith just before half-time at the DW Stadium.

Leeds shrugged off the loss of Tetevano to claim a remarkable 40-18 victory and must dip into their reserves to cover another suspension for the marquee man.

It is the sixth time Tetevano has been banned since his Rhinos debut in 2021.

As many as 16 Super League players were charged in the wake of round 12.

Castleford Tigers have lost former Hull FC pair Liam Watts and Bureta Faraimo for Sunday's cup clash with the Black and Whites following incidents in the defeat by Catalans Dragons.

Both players have received one-game bans for grade B dangerous contact.

Zane Tetevano is shown a red card by referee Liam Moore. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

It is Watts' second ban of the season after being suspended six times in 2022.

Hull prop Scott Taylor was also handed a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact, meaning he too will sit out the Wheldon Road tie.

Team-mates Jake Trueman and Joe Lovodua were charged with grade A dangerous contact but escaped punishment.

Hull KR will be without front-rower Jesse Sue for the Challenge Cup visit of Batley Bulldogs.

Jesse Sue has been hit with another ban. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The former Samoa international, who recently sat out two games through suspension, has been handed a one-match ban for grade B dangerous contact.

Rovers loose forward Elliot Minchella has been given a warning after being charged with grade A dangerous contact following the defeat at Warrington Wolves.

Four Wakefield Trinity players have been issued with dangerous contact charges for incidents in the home loss to Hull.

A one-match ban rules Kelepi Tanginoa out of the cup date with Leigh Leopards at Belle Vue, while Kevin Proctor, Josh Bowden and Morgan Smith have all received £250 fines.

Huddersfield Giants will be without hooker Nathan Peats when they travel to Salford Red Devils after he was banned for one game for grade B dangerous contact.

Matty Lees will face a tribunal on a grade D striking charge, while St Helens team-mate Curtis Sironen has been ruled out of the trip to Halifax Panthers due to a one-match ban.