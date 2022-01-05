Leeds Rhinos’ Harry Newman sees silver lining behind World Cup postponement

HARRY NEWMAN: Is hoping to be part of England’s World Cup plans this autumn. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Newman was included in England coach Shaun Wane’s performance squad ahead of the tournament, which should have taken place in October and November, despite being sidelined until July with a badly broken leg.

The 21-year-old, who was hurt in September, 2020, picked up from where he had left off, playing in Rhinos’ final 14 games of last season and earning widespread praise for his performances.

But he admits he didn’t fully reach top form during his shortened season, meaning - on a personal note - the year-long delay could be a blessing in disguise.

SHAUN WANE: Is a fan of Harry Newman. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Wane has made it clear he is a big fan of Newman, who last month signed a contract keeping him at Rhinos until the end of 2024 and the Huddersfield-born three-quarter stressed: “The World Cup is something I have aspired to be involved in ever since it was announced.

“It getting cancelled last year probably gave me a bit of extra time and another season to get me to where I want to be to compete in it.

“I think if I get to the form I know I can get to, I will give myself every chance.”

Newman will be instrumental to Leeds’ hopes of a successful season, particularly playing alongside new signing David Fusitu’a, the Tongan winger recruited from New Zealand Warriors.

“I am looking forward to having Fusitu’a play outside me, he is a big body and can obviously finish a try so having a winger you know can do that is exciting, especially one of his quality,” said Newman.

“He is clearly a very, very good player. He has played for Tonga in the World Cup when they got to the semi-finals and the NRL on a regular basis.