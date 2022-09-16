Leeds Rhinos head back to the well in bid to end long Super League Grand Final hiatus

Leeds won eight Grand Finals between 2004 and 2017, losing just once to Bradford Bulls 12 months on from claiming their maiden Super League title.

If the Rhinos reached Old Trafford during their golden decade, they invariably went home with the trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But since beating Castleford Tigers five years ago, Leeds have been unable to find their way back to the Theatre of Dreams.

The Rhinos reached the semi-finals last year but never looked like troubling new top dogs St Helens.

Saints have had the Super League trophy under lock and key since seeing Wigan Warriors win the 2018 Grand Final.

Warrington Wolves, Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons have all reached the decider in recent seasons with no Yorkshire club in sight.

It is the longest the county has gone without a Grand Final representative - by a distance.

Leeds Rhinos celebrate Aidan Sezer's winning try against Castleford Tigers. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com)

As is so often the case, Leeds are the last remaining hope in 2022.

Rohan Smith's rejuvenated side reached the semi-finals the hard way - and it is about to get even tougher.

Wigan are chasing a league and cup double in Matt Peet's debut campaign after finishing second, three places and nine points better off than the Rhinos.

The Warriors can boast a perfect 14 out of 14 home record – including a nilling of Salford on their way to lifting the Challenge Cup – and have had their feet up since making light work of an understrength Catalans on September 2.

The Leeds Rhinos bench reacts to the win over Catalans Dragons. (Picture: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

In the previous game at Hull KR, Peet rested virtually his entire first-choice team.

Whereas the Wigan boss managed to protect his star men from a gruelling finish to the regular season, Smith has had to keep going back to the well.

Leeds head to the DW Stadium without three members of their strongest three-quarter line – David Fusitu'a, Harry Newman and Ash Handley – while goalkicking forward Rhyse Martin is another big miss.

Sheer will has taken the Rhinos as far as the semi-finals, a journey that has seen Smith's men thrive under pressure, most recently against Catalans in the eliminators.

Leeds are back in the last-chance saloon this week and the intensity is about to go up a notch.