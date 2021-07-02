Leeds Rhinos hero Jack Broadbent rues the one that got away

Emerging talent: Leeds Rhinos' Jack Broadbent celebrates scoring their fifth try. Picture: SWPix

The teenage winger eventually crossed four times as Richard Agar’s side defeated Leigh Centurions 48-18 on Thursday.

It was Leeds’ third successive win and he has managed seven tries in that run alone, having also scored twice against Salford Red Devils on Sunday and another versus Castleford Tigers.

Batley-born Broadbent, 19, said: “Last week I scored a couple and was thinking about a hat-trick but unfortunately it didn’t happen.

“So, on Thursday, I was buzzing to get over for one.

“It should have been five – I dropped a sitter – but it was good to get four.

“We were backing up from Sunday and had a few players out so our team changed a little bit.

“But I thought we backed up really well and being part of a win like that, in front of Headingley fans, was amazing.”

A restricted capacity crowd of 4,000 saw Leeds – who visit Warrington Wolves on Monday – certainly put on a show against Super League’s bottom club.

Given all their injury issues in 2021, Academy product Broadbent has featured heavily, playing full-back and centre before finding himself on the left wing where he is excelling outside former England international Tom Briscoe.

“I am absolutely loving it (first-team rugby),” he said.

“I’ve played every game bar one. I‘m just trying to cement a spot whether it be wing, centre or full-back.

“Tommy set me up a few times so I have to thank him. He’s a true professional. He works really hard at training and we have been doing a lot of extras; we are forming a really good partnership with him at centre.

“He has great hands and put me away again for a few on Thursday so it is really good playing outside of him.”

Australian stand-off Robert Lui made his first appearance of the season and Broadbent added: “Everyone loves Rob Lui.