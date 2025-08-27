LEEDS RHINOS have been struck a big injury blow ahead of Saturday’s crunch game at Hull FC with Ash Handley being ruled out.

It is the first time this season the Rhinos’ co-captain has been forced to miss out as he joins fellow outside-backs Maika Sivo, Ethan Clark-Wood and Alfie Edgell on the casualty list.

But there is positive news for Leeds, with Mikolaj Oledzki ready to return from a five-game absence and fellow prop Cooper Jenkins potentially available after two matches on the sidelines.

Handley has been struggling with a groin issue and limped out of last Friday’s 28-6 win over Hull KR. His setback could mean a call up for Max Simpson or Ned McCormack.

SIDELINED: Leeds Rhinos' Ash Handley is ruled out for Saturday's Super League clash with Hull FC. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Rhinos will secure a top-six finish if they win this weekend. They are also chasing Wigan Warriors and St Helens, who are second and third in the Betfred Super League table.

Handley has been one of Rhinos’ most consistent players this year, starting at centre in all their 25 competitive games. Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Wednesday), coach Brad Arthur said: “He’s struggling a bit. We still haven’t got a full grip on exactly what’s happening.

“I know he will be out for a couple of weeks and we are going to see if it settles. He’s seeing some specialists at the moment, but he definitely won’t be playing for the next couple of weeks.”

Arthur admitted: “He has been great. It is a blow, but we’ve had plenty of those this year and we have worked really hard not to focus on it. It is more disappointing for Ash as an individual because of how well he has been playing.

INJURY BLOW: Leeds Rhinos' head coach Brad Arthur and Ash Handley celebrate the recent win over Castleford Tigers. Picture: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

“He has really developed into that leadership role of being a captain, but - again - other blokes need to step up into the role.

"It’s not so much the guy who takes the position, other guys have got to step up and own their jobs. I feel like we’ve done that for most of the season and last week was evidence of that.