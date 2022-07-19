Leeds Rhinos hit by huge 12-week injury setback ahead of Wigan Warriors clash

Initial scans failed to spot any damage but after further testing it was revealed that Leeming could be out for the remainder of the season.

Leeming has already missed the last two Super League fixtures after limping off during Leeds' win over Hull FC earlier this month.

Head coach Rohan Smith said that the injury will leave Leeming out for at least six weeks with the hooker hoping to be back in action before for the end of the year.

"Kruise has undergone some further testing and consultations," said Smith.

"He has a stress fracture in his foot so he is going to be [out for] a significant period of time there. It will be six to 12 weeks, somewhere in there, I would imagine."

"It's disappointing for Kruise because he has had some really big moments and big performances this season."

Smith continued: "His aim is to be back for the last couple of rounds, if at all possible. At this stage, there's no absolute timeline.

INJURY BLOW: For Leeds Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming. Picture: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com.

"He is two weeks into his recovery so he may well be back in time, but those injuries will require further scans and a really cautious approach to progression."

Centre Max Simpson and forward Sam Walters will also miss Thursday's visit of Wigan Warriors after picking up injuries in last weekend's defeat to Toulouse Olympique.

Smith said: "Max has had a scan and he's got a lateral ligament tear. He's going to undergo some visits to a specialist to work out what the course of action is, but there's a chance he'll need some surgery.

"Sam has got a unique sort of injury to his knee, it may be short-term or it could be more medium-term. It's something most medical people don't see very often - it's not one of the common ones. He'll visit a consultant later in the week and get a course of action from there."

BACK IN TRAINING: Leeds Rhinos' Zak Hardaker. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.