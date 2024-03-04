All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC dealt suspension blows after latest round of Super League

Leeds Rhinos back-rower James Bentley is set to miss Friday's trip to Leigh Leopards after receiving a one-match ban for striking.
By James O'Brien
Published 4th Mar 2024, 14:30 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 14:41 GMT

Bentley was involved in an altercation with Tariq Sims in the early stages of Leeds' 18-10 win over Catalans Dragons and has subsequently been issued with a grade B charge by the match review panel.

The Rhinos lost Justin Sangare to a yellow card during the Headingley clash but the prop is free to face Leigh after receiving a £250 fine for a grade B head contact charge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Huddersfield Giants hooker Adam Milner will miss out on a reunion with former club Castleford Tigers due to a one-game suspension.

Milner was sin-binned for a high tackle in Huddersfield's defeat at Wigan Warriors and has been hit with a grade B charge.

Giants team-mate Esan Marsters has escaped with a £250 fine for grade B dangerous contact.

Hull FC have been dealt a fresh suspension blow after losing prop Jack Brown to a one-match ban for a grade B dangerous throw/lift.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It takes Hull’s tally of charges to nine in just three rounds.

James Bentley, second right, is involved in a flashpoint during Leeds' win over Catalans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)James Bentley, second right, is involved in a flashpoint during Leeds' win over Catalans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
James Bentley, second right, is involved in a flashpoint during Leeds' win over Catalans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell was the only other player banned following a review of the latest round of fixtures.

The former Leeds man has been charged with grade B head contact and must sit out Saints' home game against Salford Red Devils.

Hull KR full-back Peta Hiku and Leigh captain John Asiata avoided further punishment for disputing a decision and dangerous contact respectively.

Related topics:James BentleyLeeds RhinosSuper LeagueHuddersfield GiantsHull FCAdam MilnerLeedsCastleford Tigers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.