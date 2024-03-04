Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC dealt suspension blows after latest round of Super League

Bentley was involved in an altercation with Tariq Sims in the early stages of Leeds' 18-10 win over Catalans Dragons and has subsequently been issued with a grade B charge by the match review panel.

The Rhinos lost Justin Sangare to a yellow card during the Headingley clash but the prop is free to face Leigh after receiving a £250 fine for a grade B head contact charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield Giants hooker Adam Milner will miss out on a reunion with former club Castleford Tigers due to a one-game suspension.

Milner was sin-binned for a high tackle in Huddersfield's defeat at Wigan Warriors and has been hit with a grade B charge.

Giants team-mate Esan Marsters has escaped with a £250 fine for grade B dangerous contact.

Hull FC have been dealt a fresh suspension blow after losing prop Jack Brown to a one-match ban for a grade B dangerous throw/lift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes Hull’s tally of charges to nine in just three rounds.

James Bentley, second right, is involved in a flashpoint during Leeds' win over Catalans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell was the only other player banned following a review of the latest round of fixtures.

The former Leeds man has been charged with grade B head contact and must sit out Saints' home game against Salford Red Devils.