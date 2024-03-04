Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC dealt suspension blows after latest round of Super League
Bentley was involved in an altercation with Tariq Sims in the early stages of Leeds' 18-10 win over Catalans Dragons and has subsequently been issued with a grade B charge by the match review panel.
The Rhinos lost Justin Sangare to a yellow card during the Headingley clash but the prop is free to face Leigh after receiving a £250 fine for a grade B head contact charge.
Huddersfield Giants hooker Adam Milner will miss out on a reunion with former club Castleford Tigers due to a one-game suspension.
Milner was sin-binned for a high tackle in Huddersfield's defeat at Wigan Warriors and has been hit with a grade B charge.
Giants team-mate Esan Marsters has escaped with a £250 fine for grade B dangerous contact.
Hull FC have been dealt a fresh suspension blow after losing prop Jack Brown to a one-match ban for a grade B dangerous throw/lift.
It takes Hull’s tally of charges to nine in just three rounds.
St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell was the only other player banned following a review of the latest round of fixtures.
The former Leeds man has been charged with grade B head contact and must sit out Saints' home game against Salford Red Devils.
Hull KR full-back Peta Hiku and Leigh captain John Asiata avoided further punishment for disputing a decision and dangerous contact respectively.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.