Leeds Rhinos in Castleford Tigers sights after 'best of the season' against Salford

Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire has urged his side to back up their best Betfred Super League win of the season next week against former club Leeds Rhinos after dispatching bottom club Salford 48-16.

The Tigers ran in eight tries at the Mend-A-Hose Stadium on Sunday evening, with full-back Tex Hoy going over for a hat-trick and all of them converted by scrum-half Rowan Milnes, as McGuire’s side notched their third league win of the season.

When asked if the Tigers had produced their best display of the campaign so far, McGuire said: “Yes, there were some bits in there we could have been better with I think and we’ll look at that.

“But overall, defensively and offensively, we did some really good things.”

Winning Feeling: Castleford Tigers' Zac Cini celebrates scoring a try as his side enjoyed a rare victory feeling on Sunday evening. (Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Castleford face local rivals Leeds at home next Saturday and former half-back McGuire, who won eight Super League titles with the Rhinos as a player, said: “We’ve spoken about it already after the game.

“You’ve got to enjoy the moment after this win, but we have spoken about next week already.

“We’ll prepare and give Leeds the respect they deserve because they’re a good team aren’t they? They’re playing really well.

“But down here, Saturday afternoon, it should be packed. Great atmosphere and the lads are looking forward to it already.”

Castleford Tigers' head coach Danny McGuire celebrates victory over Salford (Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

On player of the match Hoy, McGuire added: “He’s a smart player is Tex and I think he’s really improving.

"We’ve seen some of his leadership qualities come out as well. I thought he was good today.”

Salford coach Paul Rowley had no complaints with the result, which left his crisis-torn club with just one win from 11 matches this season.

The Red Devils have endured a wretched season both on and off the field having been placed back under sustainability cap restrictions due uncertainty over the club’s finances.

Under their new owners, wages have been paid late and key players have departed, leaving Rowley with a threadbare squad to choose from.