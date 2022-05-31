Leeds Rhinos' Tom Briscoe looks for the pass against St Helens at Headingley Stadium last month. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds Rhinos’ long-serving winger/centre Tom Briscoe found himself in that situation when he suffered ankle damage in a win over Toulouse Olympique last month. That was before Rohan Smith arrived at the club and Briscoe admitted: “The timing could have been better.”

Reflecting on a difficult few weeks, Briscoe said: “With the new coach coming in and everyone wanting to impress him, I haven’t had a chance and won’t get a chance to do that any time soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But hopefully he will have seen what I’ve done this season and he can make a decision from that, then when I am fit we’ll see what happens in training.”

SIDELINED: Leeds Rhinos' winger-centre, Tom Briscoe Picture: Steve Riding.

Briscoe revealed he has been in regular contract with Smith, despite not training with the match-fit players.

“I have spoken to him quite a bit,” he confirmed. “It is too early to discuss rugby, but he has been really interested in seeing how I am going, so that has been nice.”

Briscoe, who joined Rhinos from Hull ahead of the 2014 season, is experienced enough to know contract matters tend to take care of themselves, so isn’t letting that situation prey on his mind.

“With a new coach coming in I have not had chance to discuss that yet,” he stated.

“Getting injured hasn’t come at a great time for that either, (but) I am not worried at the moment, it will happen when it happens.

“I am just focusing on getting back fit.”

From a team perspective, Briscoe believes Rhinos – who return to Super League action when they visit Warrington Wolves on Friday – are on the up after their disappointing start to the campaign.

They have won three of their last four games and he noted: “Obviously we got the win over Wakefield and we can take a lot from that.

“Being out of the Cup has afforded us a bit more time with Rohan, him coming over at this time.