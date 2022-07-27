Leeds Rhinos injury latest as Rohan Smith addresses Muizz Mustapha's future

Winger Fusitu’a sustained an ankle injury in the closing stages of the win over Wigan Warriors and could be seen applying ice to the issue.

Austin and Sezer, meanwhile, have sat out recent games with leg and hand injuries respectively.

Cameron Smith and Richie Myler guided the Rhinos to a memorable victory last week but Rohan Smith may be able to call on his first-choice half-back pairing when he takes his side to Perpignan on Saturday.

David Fusitu’a could feature in Perpignan after an injury scare. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“Fusitu’a got replaced at the back end of the game," said the Leeds head coach. "But he has trained pretty well through most of today’s session so that’s a positive.

“Blake and Aidan are both close. They participated in training today so we’ll see how they respond to that and make a call on Friday."

Other than Fusitu'a's ankle knock, the Rhinos came through the Wigan game unscathed to leave Smith with a rare selection headache.

Young prop Muizz Mustapha came off the bench last Thursday and marked his return from suspension with a first-ever Super League try.

Blake Austin has missed the last three games. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The 22-year-old was making his fourth appearance of the season and just his seventh for Leeds since his debut in 2019.

Mustapha, who spent last season on loan at Hull KR, is out of contract at the end of the year and Smith has confirmed that the front-rower is likely to leave Headingley.

“We haven’t made Muizz an offer," said Smith. “He is free to explore his options.

“The roster is always a moving article. I am not going to speculate about people here until there’s something to offer you that’s a bit more concrete.”