Briscoe joined Rhinos’ lengthy casualty list during last week's win over Toulouse Olympique and is one of 13 players unavailable for tomorrow's (Friday's) home game against Hull KR.

With new signing Zak Hardaker ruled out after suffering a seizure on Tuesday, Jones-Buchanan confirmed Jack Broadbent will start at full-back.

Richie Myler, who suffered a groin injury in the round one defeat by Warrington Wolves more than two months ago, had put his hand up to play, but will be held back for Rhinos’ next game, at Salford Red Devils on Sunday, May 15, to ensure he is fully recovered.

Tom Briscoe will undergo ankle surgery and is facing around eight weeks on the sidelines. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Teenager Levi Edwards, who has yet to make his first team debut, has been recalled from a loan spell at York City Knights and will be “in and around the squad” tonight, according to the caretaker-boss.

Liam Sutcliffe, the starting full-back against Toulouse, is sidelined by a persistent knee problem, but could return at Salford, along with Hardaker.

Jones-Buchanan said he “will be surprised” if winger David Fusitu’a, who has been out of action for almost two months following knee surgery, isn’t in contention for that game; Aidan Sezer (groin) is also expected to come into the reckoning and James Bentley and Zane Tetevano will be available after suspension.

Sam Walters could feature against Hull KR, for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in pre-season, after making his comeback on dual-registration with Bradford Bulls on Monday.

Teenager Oli Field is included in Rhinos’ initial squad for the first time.

Rovers are without back-rower Kane Linnett because of injury but hooker Matt Parcell will return to face his former club and Brad Takairangi, Will Maher, Will Tate and Sam Wood are also in contention.

Leeds Rhinos: from Handley, Austin, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Dwyer, Smith, Thompson, Gannon, Walters, Broadbent, O’Connor, Donaldson, Mustapha, Simpson, Tindall, Field, Sinfield, Edwards.

Hull KR: from Coote, Crooks, Takairangi, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Abdull, Vete, Parcell, King, Hadley, Storton, Litten, Sims, Minchella, Keinhorst, Milnes, Maher, Ryan, Wood, Richards, Tate.

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury)