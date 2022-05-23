The second-rower was handed a three-match penalty notice by the RFL's match review panel after they charged him with a grade C high tackle.

Bentley was sin-binned following the challenge on Thomas Minns in last Friday's 24-6 win over Wakefield Trinity.

It was the former St Helens man's third card this season.

James Bentley scored Rhinos' first two tries against Wakefield before being sin-binned. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

He was sent-off on his Rhinos debut against Warrington Wolves in February and sin-binned when Leeds lost at Castleford two months later.

Bentley was charged with a grade C high tackle following the red card and received a three-match ban which was increased by one after his appeal was deemed 'frivolous ' by a disciplinary panel.

The latest punishment means Bentley will miss Rhinos' visits to Warrington on Friday, June 3 and Huddersfield Giants a week later, but he will be available to face his previous club St Helens on June 23.

Wakefield's Jay Pitts. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos don't have a game this weekend, but their reserves' fixture against Warrington at Headingley on Friday will serve as the first match of Bentley's suspension.

The panel also looked at incidents involving Mikolaj Oledzki (high tackle).

Bodene Thompson (dangerous contact). Richie Myler (use of knees) and Blake Austin (dangerous throw), but those players were not charged.

Rhinos prop Tom Holroyd was sent-off playing on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls against Newcastle Thunder last Saturday and that incident will be studied by the match review panel on Friday.

Any ban will not begin until the following weekend so the reserves fixture will not count.

Trinity's former Leeds forward Jay Pitts was suspended for one game after being charged with grade A dangerous contact against Rhinos.

Trinity have a reserves match at home to Hull on Friday so Pitts - who was also cautioned for an attempted trip will not miss any Super League action.

Other charges from Super League round 13 were:

Julien Bousquet (Catalans Dragons) - grade B dangerous contact, one-match penalty notice.

Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique) - grade A dangerous contact , zero-match penalty notice.

Cautions

Sitaleki Akauola (Salford Red Devils) - dangerous contact.