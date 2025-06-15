IT IS beginning to look like there may be more than two horses in the Super League title race.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaders Hull KR and defending champions Wigan Warriors remain the ones to beat, but Leeds Rhinos are showing signs of giving them a run for their money.

Saturday’s 36-12 victory over Warrington Wolves was their fifth in succession and strengthened Rhinos’ hold on third place in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ defence is in good shape and while their attack hasn’t quite clicked yet, there were indications against Warrington they might be shifting into gear.

IN CONTROL: Leeds' Jake Connor celebrates with Tom Holroyd after scoring a try against Warrington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

After a scoreless opening 34 minutes, they rattled up 20 points in 10 minutes either side of half-time and finished with six tries in total.

In full-back Lachie Miller and scrum-half Jake Connor, Leeds boast two of the most in-form players in the competition and coach Brad Arthur felt his performance against Warrington was the latter’s best for the club.

Connor joined Rhinos after being released from the final year of his contract at Huddersfield Giants and is top of the Man of Steel leaderboard with half of the season completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warrington couldn’t get near him as he scored one try, set up two others and kicked five goals from six attempts.

OVER THE LINE: Leeds Rhinos' Cameron Smith scores a try against Warrington Wolves on Saturday at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Speaking after the game, Arthur described the former Hull FC and England pivot as “gifted”.

He said: “He was good, he probably wasn’t as spectacular today, but I felt like it has been his best game - nice and controlled and balanced for the full 80 minutes.

“There were no real highlights and then lowlights, he was nice and level and controlled. It is a tough role, that seven spot and he is doing a good job and warming to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has got plenty of skill and quality and I just keep pushing him about owning his effort and physicality and working with him on control and when and where and why to play. He is doing a good job.”

NO WAY THROUGH: Kallum Watkins and Morgan Gannon put a stop to Luke Yates' advance for Warrington at Headingley on Saturday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

In Arthur, Connor seems to have found a coach who is able to bring out the best side of his nature, while keeping the negative aspects in check.

“I’ve done nothing special with him, just been honest,” the Leeds team boss insisted.

“I was asked when we first signed him if I was concerned and I said no.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew the playing group wouldn’t let him be any different than the way we want him to be. I think the players and the club have to take credit for that.”

Another player who could be a key figure for Leeds over the second half of the season is co-captain Cameron Smith.

Now four games into his comeback from a long injury layoff, he is having to settle for a place on the bench with mid-season recruit Kallum Watkins embedded at loose-forward.

Smith scored the opening two tries against Warrington and Arthur praised the ball-handling pack man for his positive attitude to testing times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His ego has taken a bit of a hit coming off the bench, but he hasn’t worried about it and he is doing his job,” said the coach.

“There may be a time when he comes back into the starting line up, but he is doing such a good job for us off the bench and he’s getting lots of minutes. It shows the team’s nice and happy at the moment.”

Watkins kicked Leeds’ final conversion to celebrate his 400th career appearance and the 34-year-old is another playing at the top of his game.

Arthur said: “He is just a super player, I don’t have to worry about him - I could go all week without talking to him about his job. He just knows what to do. I can move him all over the place and that’s great as a coach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds led 8-0 at half-time through Smith’s opening try and a conversion and penalty from Connor. The lead expanded to 20 points, with Smith and Brodie Croft both crossing, before Josh Thewlis got Warrington off the mark.

Tom Holroyd’s try reestablished Rhinos’ grip on the game and Connor and Morgan Gannon crossed either side of Ben Currie’s consolation try and a second Marc Sneyd goal for the well-beaten visitors.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Newman, Handley, Lumb, Croft, Connor, Oledzki, O’Connor, Palasia, Gannon, McDonnell, Watkins. Substitutes: T Holroyd, Lisone, Bentley, C Smith.

Warrington Wolves: Josh Thewlis, Lindop, King, Tai, Wrench, Williams, Sneyd, Yates, Powell, Vaughan, A Holroyd, Fitzgibbon, Currie. Substitutes: Harrison, Philbin, Crowther, Wood.