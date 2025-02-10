Leeds Rhinos land Australian outside back to offset Maika Sivo blow

Leeds Rhinos have secured their Maika Sivo replacement after signing Australian outside back Ethan Clark-Wood on a one-year contract.

The 24-year-old has yet to make his first-grade debut but has been in the systems at Penrith Panthers, St George Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters.

Clark-Wood, who scored four tries in 14 NSW Cup appearances for the Roosters' reserves last year, spent this pre-season with Gold Coast Titans and was due to play for Tweed Seagulls in the Queensland Cup in 2025.

"I can't wait to get started with the Rhinos and I am excited about the opportunity," said the centre.

"I first spoke to Brad Arthur on the phone last Tuesday so it has happened very quickly. Brad asked me about what I wanted from my career and he told me what he was looking for from me. It was a good conversation and it really made my mind up.

"I have signed a one-year deal which I think is great for all parties. I want to stay for longer but it is up to me to show what I can do to try and make it an extended stay."

Leeds were forced into the recruitment market after losing recent arrival Sivo to a season-ending ACL injury in a friendly against Wigan Warriors.

Sivo is not included on the Rhinos' salary cap because he did not feature in a competitive game, which has allowed the club to bring in a fresh body on the eve of the season.

Ethan Clark-Wood is heading to Super League. (Photo: Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Clark-Wood will arrive at Headingley in time for Saturday's Super League opener against Wakefield Trinity.

"We are pleased to have brought in Ethan and look forward to integrating him into our group," said Leeds boss Arthur.

"It was disappointing to lose Maika for the season but we have looked to bring some depth to our backs by bringing Ethan in.

