Leeds Rhinos legend Adrian Morley targets European expansion following successful Amsterdam mission

Leeds Rhinos legend Adrian Morley is hoping Saturday's historic fixture between Hull KR and York Knights in Amsterdam paves the way for a stronger European influence in Super League.

The Yorkshire sides broke new ground this weekend by becoming the first English clubs to play on Dutch soil in a game watched by a record crowd of 2,715.

Morley, who was in attendance at the NRCA Stadium as a representative of Rugby League Cares, views the Amsterdam takeover as a positive step in the bid to expand rugby league's footprint.

"If you look at football or rugby union, their flagship comps are the European cups," said the former England captain.

"It would be great to have more of a European flavour in Super League with teams in Dublin and places like that.

"I'm all for expansion. Let's hope we've started the ball rolling this weekend."

Since Catalans Dragons joined Super League in 2006, the Crusaders, Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique have all been introduced to the competition without success.

Morley welcomes the concept of taking the sport into untapped European markets such as the Netherlands.

Adrian Morley was in attendance at the NRCA Stadium. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"It's one of the more exotic places to have hosted rugby league," he said on the groundbreaking fixture in Amsterdam.

"It's only an hour on a plane and if you want to get the ferry from Hull, it's very accessible.

"It's a fantastic venue to play rugby league. We could maybe take a Super League game on the road. Who knows.

"It's exciting and let's hope it can be a success."

Fans new and old enjoyed the Amsterdam experience. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

York won the game 26-12 against an understrength Hull KR but the event will be remembered for capturing the interest of a new audience.

Morley was encouraged by what he saw in the Dutch capital in his role as player ambassador and welfare manager for Rugby League Cares.

"It's a role I'm really passionate about," he said.

"I'm here just to observe and see how everything goes. It's very exciting to be part of the first game over in Holland.

Hull KR and York walk out at the NRCA Stadium. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"It's a fantastic event. I think Hull KR in particular and York have done a great job in organising it.

"I know a lot of English fans have come over but if we can tap into the local market and show them rugby league is the best sport and best product to watch, it'd be fantastic.