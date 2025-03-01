Leeds Rhinos legend Danny McGuire ready to win over Castleford Tigers fans after converting family

As Danny McGuire prepares for his first visit back to Headingley as a head coach, spare a thought for his young son.

McGuire Jnr spent his early years watching his dad star for hometown club Leeds Rhinos before being forced to switch his allegiance to Hull KR.

This weekend, he faces the prospect of visiting Headingley decked out in the colours of rivals Castleford Tigers.

"I've been away from Leeds for a while now," said McGuire Snr. "I left to go to KR at the end of 2017.

"My son was a bit conflicted for a little bit. It took him a while to get the Hull KR colours on and now he's even more confused. What helps is that all his mates are Cas fans. That kind of sways him a little bit.

"My family are all going to be at the game and they're all going to be supporting me and Cas. There will be a bit of divided loyalties but that's what makes sport interesting."

Sport has a way of delivering the unexpected.

When McGuire ended his time at Leeds with an eighth Grand Final ring at the expense of Castleford, few would have predicted the former Great Britain half-back returning one day as the head coach of the Tigers – not even the man himself.

Danny McGuire is aiming to topple his old club with Castleford. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Probably not, if I'm being honest, because coaching wasn't number one on the priority list at that point," said McGuire.

"But I'm loving it and really enjoying the challenge. There are lots of things to get stuck into here.

"We're working hard behind the scenes and there are lots of things going on. We're trying to get the players the best prepared to represent the club and do the badge justice.

"We've had some moments this year but probably not enough of that. The challenge as a coach is to keep the players happy, motivated and working hard.

Danny McGuire broke Castleford hearts at Old Trafford in 2017. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"To be fair, they shouldn't need any motivation this week. It's a local derby at Headingley. They shouldn't need me shouting and screaming trying to motivate them. It should all come from within."

McGuire's place in Headingley folklore had been secured long before he broke Castleford hearts in 2017.

Rather than worry about the reception he will receive from the Leeds fans on Sunday, McGuire is viewing the game as a chance to get the Tigers supporters onside.

"It'll be a good one, I hope," he said.

The half-back won eight titles in all at Leeds. (Photo: VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM)

"I'm not sure I've won the Cas fans over yet, by the way, but I'm trying my best.

"I played a long time there and wouldn't change anything. I loved my time there, love the club and everything we achieved – but my job at the minute is to prepare the players to go there and play well.

"There will obviously be talk about me but it's about the teams and the players showcasing what they're about. I'm excited and looking forward to it."

Castleford continue their search for a first win under McGuire against a Leeds team that clicked into gear at Salford Red Devils last time out.

The Rhinos have their injury problems but McGuire has seen enough from his old club to recognise they are a different beast in 2025.

"I think they've been good," he said.

Castleford were beaten heavily by St Helens last week. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I thought they were good against Wakefield but Wakefield played really well and probably caught them off guard a little bit. And I thought Leeds played really well against Salford.

"There are aspects that are a lot different from the Leeds team we saw last year. Brad (Arthur) is a great coach with loads of experience and seems like he's got them playing tough.

"It'll be a really good challenge for us."

Encouragement has been in short supply for McGuire since he accepted the challenge of restoring Castleford's fortunes.

If the performance in the narrow defeat at Hull KR was a step forward following the lacklustre showing against Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup, the Tigers took two steps back in last week's drubbing by St Helens.

Win or lose on his return to Headingley, McGuire is optimistic about a brighter future for his adoptive club.

"I understand I'm learning and it's going to take a little bit of time for the way I want things done to land home," he said. "I understand the challenge and will be working hard every day to try make it possible.

"I want success tomorrow and I know the players want success tomorrow, but we understand there's a process we have to go through with some good moments and some not so good moments. That's all part of the journey.