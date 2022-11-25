Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield plotting next fundraising challenge after 'best week of life'

Few would describe seven back-to-back ultra-marathons as the best week of their life but then again not many are built like Kevin Sinfield.

The Leeds Rhinos legend has become a fundraising hero since hanging up his boots, completing three logic-defying challenges in the space of two years in aid of a cause close to his heart.

Ever since former Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in late 2019, Sinfield has led from the front as he did throughout the golden era at Headingley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In late 2020, Sinfield ran seven marathons in seven days and followed it up by completing 101 miles in 24 hours last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A week on from receiving a hero's welcome at Old Trafford at the end of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge, in excess of £2million has been raised to take the total figure beyond £7m.

After nursing an injury back to health which he carried through the final two legs, Sinfield would no doubt have been ready to run back the other way to Edinburgh if asked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've got a slightly angry Achilles but I think I got off pretty lightly," he said.

"It was worth every single step. It was the best week of my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Sinfield applauds fans at half-time during the World Cup final at Old Trafford. (Picture: David Davies/PA Wire)

"It was really tough, a difficult challenge, but I was with such wonderful people and met so many incredible people along the way who were so happy to see us. Some were a little bit teary because they understood what we were doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The great thing about last week is we got the opportunity to provide hope for a community that has been ravaged for years. MND isn't incurable; it's just been underfunded.

"We've worked on that magic number seven ever since we started and we're over £7million now when you add the three together. That's unbelievable. The support has been incredible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinfield is no stranger to the acclaim of an Old Trafford crowd but the raucous reception he received after emerging from the tunnel at half-time during the men's World Cup final was a match for any of his seven Grand Final triumphs with Leeds.

Kevin Sinfield arrives at Old Trafford after his seven ultra marathons in seven days. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

His standout highlight, though, was arriving in York at the end of a 72km slog in wretched conditions.

"There were some really special moments throughout the week," said Sinfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Old Trafford being one when we finished but it was like a scene from a Charles Dickens book when we arrived in York outside the Minster.

"It'd been our longest day in the rain, we were all exhausted and we arrive to Christmas lights outside the Minster and it just being packed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow, left, pictured with Kevin Sinfield during day six of the Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge. (Picture: PA)

"The emotion at that point of seeing so many smiley faces and tears of happiness is a memory I'll never forget."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next for Sinfield and his selfless team is the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in May.

The 42-year-old is already plotting another epic challenge, although he appears ready to discard his running shoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I addressed the group before we set off in Edinburgh I did say that this would probably be the last run," he said. "But I did caveat that by saying Rocky IV was my favourite Rocky.

"I'm not sure another big running challenge is where we should go. I do have some ideas on what the next one should look like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was really keen for a mass participation event and the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon gives us a chance to do that.

Kevin Sinfield pictured being interviewed on day six of the Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge as fans look on. (Picture: PA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's important we provide a legacy for Rob and something where people can come together alongside friends to run for friends, and it doesn't have to be for the MND community.

"That's what we tried to get across last week: I was just going on a run for a mate with a group of mates. That's what the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All being well Rob will be on that start line and I'll push him around. It'll be an incredible day for people to come and show others how much they love and care for them, whatever charity they represent. We'll stand shoulder to shoulder to try and make lives better.

"Beyond that, I don't think it'll be another big running challenge – but I've certainly got another couple of challenges in me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he ended his rugby league career in 2015, Sinfield's place in the pantheon of all-time greats was assured.

The former England and Leeds captain has since become a national treasure thanks to his fundraising heroics and calls are growing for him to be knighted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Sinfield said with a smile: "Things have changed and less and less people want to talk to me about rugby, which is a good thing.

"The challenges have given me a chance to provide hope to so many people. There's no greater gift than that. It's so powerful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't want any rewards; I've had my rewards. The memories I've got, the people I've met and the difference I hope we can make is far greater than any reward could ever be.

"My big message is we can all do a little bit – and that's all we have to do. You don't have to do seven ultra-marathons but you could do seven of something under that banner.

Advertisement Hide Ad