Liam Sutcliffe Touches down for the Rhinos against Hull FC, but he will be swapping shirts next season. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The 27-year-old, who has 221 career appearances to his name, has become Hull’s latest signing for 2023 after signing a three-year deal, and Sutcliffe admits he was impressed with the club’s ambition.

“Having spent pretty much my entire career at Leeds and being a homegrown player, it’s a big decision for me to make the move, but it’s one I’m really excited for,” said Sutcliffe.

“Having been over to the city and spoken to Brett, I really liked what he had to say about the club’s vision and ambition over the next few years.

“Hull is a big club - that speaks for itself, so I’m looking forward to coming into this new environment and playing my part in helping the club achieve what it is striving for.

“Every time I’ve played at Hull, I’ve always been on the wrong end of that passion having been wearing a Leeds shirt, so I’m excited to be on the right end of it in 2023; playing in a big stadium with a great fan base, I can’t wait to get started next season.”

A Super League Grand Final winner in 2017, Sutcliffe was also part of the squad that won the Super League in 2015.

He also has two Challenge Cup medals to his name after victories with Leeds in 2014 and 2020, as well as featuring in two World Club Challenge matches.

He is the latest name to bolster Hull’s ranks for the new season, alongside fellow new recruits Tex Hoy and Jake Truman, with the likes of Connor Wynne, Jordan Lane, and Mitieli Vulikijapani all extending their stays with the club this season, while youngsters Davy Litten and Charlie Severs have also made the step-up with their first senior contracts.

Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson said: “I’m really grateful to the club for their effort in securing Liam’s signature, it isn’t often a player of his calibre becomes an option whilst still under contract.

“We’re excited about what Liam can add to our squad - his utility value adds some real strength across the park for us being able to fill in in a number of positions when required to do so and his recent performances at centre for Leeds has showcased his quality.

“He comes to us as a proven winner with multiple honours under his belt, and to have over 200 career games at just 27 years old, he’s in the prime of his career and he will add invaluable experience to our playing squad for 2023 and beyond.

“To have made so many appearances for a club like Leeds over the last decade speaks volumes about his qualities and character.