Leeds Rhinos look to future with new deals for 15 of club's brightest young talents

Leeds Rhinos have tied down 15 of their brightest young talents, including four players who have played in Super League this season.

Ned McCormack and Alfie Edgell played leading roles in last week's win over Leigh Leopards, while fellow academy graduates Riley Lumb and Tom Nicholson-Watton have also represented the first team in 2024.

Lumb has extended his Headingley stay by four years, McCormack and Edgell have signed three-year deals and Nicholson-Watton is now contracted to the club until the end of 2025.

Loose forward Presley Cassell, 17, has agreed the longest deal after committing to the club for the next five years.

Leeds head of youth John Bastian said: "It is a significant commitment by the young Rhinos players and the club.

"This is a group of talented young men who cover all positions and have time to develop in the Super League squad and push hard to compete for a starting position in the team in the years ahead."

Half-backs Fergus McCormack, Harry Smith and George Brown, props Jayemm Oladipupo and Joe Butterfield, back-rowers Jacob Stead and Ben Littlewood, full-backs Joe Diskin and Harley Thomas, and centre Marcus Qareqare have all signed four-year deals.

Sporting director Ian Blease said: "Leeds Rhinos has always been proud of its track record of not only developing quality, young talent but also giving opportunities for them to play at the highest level.

Alfie Edgell makes a break against Leigh as Ned McCormack watches on. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"You only need to look at the contribution of Alfie Edgell and Ned McCormack in last week’s win over Leigh to see that continues to be the case.