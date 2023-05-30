Leeds Rhinos lose forward to suspension after gruelling clash with St Helens

Leeds Rhinos second-rower James McDonnell has received a two-match penalty notice following his red card in last week's clash with St Helens.

McDonnell was sent off in the closing stages of normal time for punching, described by the match review panel as 'one on one – contact to the head'.

The Rhinos went on to lose the game in golden point and are now set to be without McDonnell for Saturday's Magic Weekend meeting with Castleford Tigers and next week's game against Wakefield Trinity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonnell, who has scored three tries in 11 games since joining from Wigan Warriors in the off-season, was also fined £250.

Fellow second-rower Zane Tetevano is available after serving a suspension for his recent red card at Wigan but Leeds are facing a selection crisis ahead of the trip to St James' Park.

Aidan Sezer, Harry Newman and Morgan Gannon joined Blake Austin, David Fusitu’a, Sam Lisone, James Bentley and Jack Sinfield on the sidelines after being forced off in the first half against St Helens.

Leeds outside back Nene Macdonald and Saints forward Sione Mata’utia were also charged in the aftermath of a gruelling contest but both players avoided suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mata’utia was fined £250 for grade A dangerous contact following his yellow card in golden point, while Macdonald escaped punishment for grade A other contrary behaviour.

Lewis Dodd celebrates his winning drop goal. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)