Leeds Rhinos make surprise addition with signing of Wakefield Trinity forward

The 21-year-old goes straight into Rohan Smith's 21-man squad for Leeds' trip to Toulouse Olympique on Saturday.

Leeds are low on numbers in the middle with Matt Prior, Zane Tetevano, Tom Holroyd and Muizz Mustapha all suspended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aydin, who came through the youth ranks at Wakefield, made his Super League debut in 2020 and has featured seven times for Trinity this year.

Yusuf Aydin in action against Leeds Rhinos earlier this season. (Picture: SWPix.com)

He has also enjoyed loan spells with York City Knights and Sheffield Eagles in the Championship.

“The lads have been great in welcoming me into the Rhinos camp and I am looking forward to the challenge," said Aydin.

"Hopefully I can impress Rohan and get some minutes under my belt. There is an opportunity for me here and I will be doing everything I can to make the most of it.

"I have experience of joining teams on loan having gone to Sheffield and York in recent years so it doesn’t daunt me coming into a team and getting to know a new set of lads. Hopefully I can help the Rhinos as well.”