A dual-code international, the Welshman led Leeds to their first-ever Championship in 1961 after helping the club win the Challenge Cup four years earlier.

Jones scored 144 tries and kicked 1,244 goals in 385 games for Leeds to finish his 12-year Headingley stay with 2,920 points, a record that was later broken by Kevin Sinfield.

The back was capped 15 times by Great Britain in league and played three Tests on the 1950 British and Irish Lions tour to Australia and New Zealand.

Lewis was inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame in 2013 before being one of the first players inducted into the Leeds Rugby Hall of Fame four years later. He is also a member of the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame Roll of Honour.

"It is with deep sadness that Leeds Rhinos have learned of the passing today of legendary player Lewis Jones, aged 92, peacefully in his sleep after a short illness," read a statement.

"Lewis Jones will forever be known as the Golden Boy at Headingley, having moved north from his home in Gorseinon, near Swansea, in 1952 to switch codes and lead Leeds to their first ever Championship in 1961, having lifted the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 1957.

"On behalf of everyone at Leeds Rhinos, we would like to pass on our deepest sympathies to Lewis’ family and friends at this sad time.

Leeds legend Lewis Jones pictured at the Boxing Day friendly against Wakefield. (Photo: Steve Riding)

"For this Friday’s game at Leigh Leopards, the team will wear black armbands and the club will pay their full respects at our home game against St Helens on Friday 15th March. Funeral details have not been confirmed as yet."

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington has paid tribute to one of the greatest players in the club's long history.

"Headingley will not be the same without Lewis," said Hetherington.

"He never missed a Rhinos home game and he remained as passionate as ever about his team.

Lewis Jones scores for Leeds, one of his 144 tries in 385 games for the club. (Photo: YPN)

"He was one of rugby’s first superstars in the 1950s and achieved legendary status with Leeds and within rugby league.

"He will be sadly missed and we will celebrate his life with our fans at our next home game."

Lewis’ daughter Karen Westaway added: “We want to thank all the staff at St. James's for providing dad with such excellent, compassionate care over the last few days.

