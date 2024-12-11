Leeds Rhinos mourn death of legendary former captain and coach Syd Hynes
Hynes was inducted into the Leeds Rugby League Hall of Fame in 2019 after making 355 appearances as a one-club man before overseeing seven final wins out of seven during his coaching tenure from 1975 to 1981, including back-to-back Challenge Cup triumphs.
The former centre was a member of the last Great Britain team to win an Ashes series in Australia in 1970.
Hynes lived his final years in Perth where he died overnight following a short illness.
The Hunslet native was the coach who signed current Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington as a player in 1978.
"It is a sad day for the club to have lost a legendary player, captain and coach who was an incredible character," said Hetherington.
"Our thoughts are with his two nieces and Syd's many friends both here in England and over in Perth.
"We will pay tribute to Syd at our Boxing Day game and we will also look to organise an event for his former club and country team-mates and opponents to come together to celebrate his life in due course."
