Leeds Rhinos need Brad Arthur clarity to lift cloud of uncertainty - James O'Brien comment

As the champagne continues to flow at Elland Road, Leeds Rhinos could be forgiven for craving a sip of that sweet success, once so familiar, now poured elsewhere.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s return to the Premier League has reignited something in the city – the kind of collective euphoria that sport at its best can offer.

For years, it was the Rhinos who provided those moments. They were the club parading trophies and giving Leeds something to believe in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now, as United ride the wave of promotion, the Rhinos are left watching from the sidelines, in a moment of reflection rather than celebration.

There are signs of improvement on the field, with Brad Arthur overseeing a noticeable uptick in performance.

The players look sharper, the style more methodical and the results, though not yet perfect, suggest a group responding to his message.

But while things may be stabilising on the pitch, the bigger question looms overhead: what happens next?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur has brought a sense of authority and structure, yet the temporary nature of his appointment creates a fog of uncertainty.

Brad Arthur has yet to make a decision on his Leeds future. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

With each passing week, the decision over his future looms larger. The players are performing, the fans are cautiously optimistic – but the clock is ticking.

You can’t build a legacy on short-term contracts, nor can you sell a long-term vision to young talent, potential recruits or even loyal supporters if the person at the helm might not be there come autumn.

Although Morgan Gannon's expected departure for the NRL could be attributed to a personal desire to crack the sport's premier competition, it raises questions about the bigger picture at Headingley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gannon's exit would be a blow to the club's efforts to keep the squad together – but that stability must start at the top.

There is a sense of unity at Headingley under Brad Arthur. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Arthur has been open and honest from the start, pointing to the challenge of being away from family as well as his desire to coach in the NRL again.

The Australian appears to be leaning towards heading home but the longer the uncertainty lingers, the more it undermines progress. Clarity isn't just desirable – it's essential.

As the season heads towards the summer months, the time may soon come for the Rhinos to seek that clarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Arthur is right to want certainty in his own mind, the club cannot afford to remain in a holding pattern indefinitely.

Leeds appear resigned to losing Morgan Gannon to New Zealand Warriors. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

A decision – whether it is a commitment from his side or a parting of ways at the end of the year – needs to be made sooner rather than later.

The longer the situation continues, the harder it becomes to recruit, retain talent or build something sustainable.

Whatever the future holds, the rest of this season offers Leeds the chance to turn promise into progress and for Arthur to leave his mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A return to the play-offs is the minimum requirement and the Rhinos are travelling nicely towards that objective – with one important caveat.

Four of Leeds' five wins have come against Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants, three clubs already cut adrift at the bottom of Super League.

In between, Arthur's side claimed a statement victory over defending champions Wigan Warriors, a performance that provided hope that the eight-time champions can rub shoulders with the competition's elite once again.

Leeds celebrate Kallum Watkins' try against Huddersfield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Friday's home clash with early pacesetters Hull KR offers the Rhinos another chance to show they are play-off contenders at the very least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds' newfound defensive steel will be tested, while they will need to show more creativity against a team that will not be as accommodating as Salford and Huddersfield.

If the Rhinos can marry up both sides of the game, they will be a credible threat to the top teams.

And that, ultimately, is where Arthur comes back into sharp focus.

The foundations are there: a squad showing signs of cohesion, glimpses of a more defined identity and a platform to build from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what that platform becomes depends largely on whether the man currently overseeing it chooses to stay on board.

Leeds don’t just need results – they need a roadmap. Whether Arthur is drawing it or handing it over to someone else, the decision will shape the club's future.

As they await his decision, Leeds would be foolish not to have a contingency plan, a coach in mind to take on the baton should the 50-year-old head home.

Short of committing his future to the club, the next best thing Arthur could give them is the value of time.