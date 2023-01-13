Leeds Rhinos new boy James McDonnell has no regrets despite seeing Wigan Warriors picture change

As a boy growing up, all James McDonnell ever wanted to do was play for hometown club Wigan Warriors.

The back-rower fulfilled his dream after catching the eye for local junior side Wigan St Judes but quickly found his path to the first team blocked by seasoned internationals.

McDonnell got stuck behind John Bateman and Liam Farrell in the pecking order, as well as Willie Isa and Kai Pearce-Paul.

When Leeds came calling in the middle of last year, the emotional tie was not enough to keep McDonnell at Wigan.

The youngster, who turned 23 on Thursday, could have been forgiven for questioning his decision after seeing Bateman join Wests Tigers – but not a bit of it.

"That had some influence on my decision to leave," McDonnell told The Yorkshire Post.

"There were two world-class England back-rowers in the squad so it was going to be tough to get into the team. But even since John Bateman left, there have been no regrets at all.

"I know I've made the right decision. I'm fully settled in and know it's going to be a really good move for me."

James McDonnell takes the ball in against Wakefield Trinity. (Picture by Steve Riding)

McDonnell made just six Super League appearances for Wigan after making his debut in 2020, meaning he had to look elsewhere for opportunities.

He essentially served his apprenticeship in the Championship, first on loan at York Knights and then Leigh Centurions last year.

Before that became an unwanted pattern, McDonnell decided to cut ties with the Warriors and accept a new challenge at Headingley.

"I wanted to come to Leeds to get out of my comfort zone a bit, test myself and take that next step in my career," said McDonnell, who scored a debut try on Boxing Day.

Opportunities were few and far between for James McDonnell at Wigan Warriors. (Photo: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com)

"I saw some stuff saying that Wigan didn't want to keep me but that was never really the case. I wanted to go out and take steps to better my career by finding a better opportunity.

"I needed to make myself uncomfortable to take my game to the next level. To move to Leeds and have the opportunity to live in and around the city was a big pull as well."

McDonnell moved over to Leeds just before Christmas after making use of James Bentley's spare bed while he settled in.

The Ireland international has had to prove himself all over again at the Rhinos, which was part of the appeal.

James McDonnell marked his first appearance for Leeds Rhinos with a try. (Picture by Steve Riding)

"I haven't been promised game time here," he added. "That's not what I based my decision on.

"It was more me moving away from my home with my parents in Wigan and having a whole fresh start, a new beginning where I start at zero and have to work my way in.

"I'd been at Wigan for a number of years and hadn't really come across any consistent game time. I've had loan spells that were successful but never really broke into that first team.

"I wanted a new opportunity and a new challenge."

McDonnell has followed in the footsteps of star names such as Barrie McDermott and David Furner by crossing the Wigan-Leeds divide.

After struggling to make his mark at the Warriors, a move to another Super League giant was just the shot in the arm McDonnell's career needed.

James McDonnell in action for Ireland during the recent World Cup. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"I've gone from one of the biggest clubs in England to another one of the biggest clubs in England so it's almost like for like," he said.

"To start afresh at a club as prestigious as Leeds was a no-brainer when it came down to it.

"Since I made my debut in 2020, I've had just the six Super League games and two loan spells in the Champ. Coming off the back of them, it's good to know that I impressed enough to earn this deal at such a big club."

McDonnell is a Rohan Smith signing and one of several new additions recruited with one eye on the future.

The Rhinos new boy is convinced Smith is the coach to help him break through at Super League level.

"As soon as I met Rohan, I could tell he's a smart man when it comes to rugby," said McDonnell.

"He talked about my game and what he'd seen in me since he came over. What he brings as a coach is what I need.

"He's never played the game himself and he was very up front about that, but he said the stuff I had in abundance – my aggression and physicality – he can add bits to that to take my game to the next level."

McDonnell knows all about Leeds' potential under Smith after seeing the Rhinos dash Wigan's Old Trafford hopes in 2022.

He is dreaming of a golden debut campaign as a Rhinos player.

"They reached the Grand Final last year after a poor start to the year," he said.

"It was evident that the biggest change was Rohan coming in. We've got a full pre-season under Rohan now.

"It's not just the coach; it's the squad we've got. We've recruited well and I don't see any reason why we wouldn't be challenging.