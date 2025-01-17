Leeds Rhinos new boy Keenan Palasia out to show he is no one-hit wonder

If previous experience has taught us anything, it is that making definitive judgements based on pre-season friendlies is foolish.

It is not uncommon for teams and players to look the business in low-intensity trial games, only to get a nasty surprise once the real action begins.

Take Wakefield Trinity, big winners in the 2022 Festive Challenge against Leeds Rhinos before losing their first 15 competitive fixtures.

Nevertheless, friendlies are a chance for players to make a solid impression, particularly new recruits.

Keenan Palasia certainly did that in his first outing in Leeds colours on Boxing Day to give a snapshot of what he could bring to Brad Arthur's pack.

The prop, who stands at 6ft 3in and weighs 106kg, caught the eye with strong carries and thunderous tackles to quickly endear himself to the Headingley faithful and his new coach.

"I think everyone likes to think of themselves as a hitman," said Palasia with a smile.

"Brad just narrowed my role down as a front-rower. We need to be aggressive and lead the team from the front with our physicality.

Keenan Palasia caught the eye on Boxing Day. (Photo: Tony Johnson)

"That's what I tried to bring to the team on Boxing Day."

Perhaps the biggest positive for the Rhinos was that Palasia needed no time to warm to the task after swapping Australia's tropical Gold Coast for a winter on the other side of the world.

The 27-year-old has embraced the challenge of adjusting to a new way of life.

"I'm from the Gold Coast and it's about 30 degrees there now," he said.

The prop is enjoying life at Headingley. (Photo: Tony Johnson)

"It's been minus something here but I'm enjoying it. It's something new and has taken me out of my comfort zone.

"I got to experience snow for the first time but after two days I decided it's overrated!

"Usually I'd have a couple of drinks with my family on Christmas Day. This year was different because I had to prepare for a footy game. It was something new and, like the weather, took me out of my comfort zone."

At a time when it is becoming increasingly challenging to attract experienced overseas players from the NRL, Leeds have signed a man with 68 games under his belt in the sport's premier competition.

Keenan Palasia is tackled during Gold Coast Titans' NRL game against Manly in July. (Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Palasia feels he has arrived in Super League at the peak of his powers.

"I had always planned to come overseas and play in England," he said. "This just felt like the right time to do it.

"I'd rather come over here when I'm close to prime physical condition rather than wait until the end of my career and try to assert myself when my body is probably past its due time.

"It feels like a good time to come over because I'm still fit and still somewhat young so can contribute to the level I'd like."

If overseas players had their pick of Super League clubs after deciding to make the move, eight-time champions Leeds would be near the top of the list.

But it was Arthur who sold Palasia the Headingley dream.

The forward is a Samoa representative. (Photo: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

"It was Brad's influence more than anything else," he explained.

"We didn't know each other from a bar of soap before we chatted about me coming here. It was either stay at the club I was at or come over here to experience a completely new life.

"Brad sold Leeds to me in a way I see my career going. Hopefully we can turn the competition on its head."

Palasia spent the 2024 season with hometown club Gold Coast Titans after ending his four-year spell with Brisbane Broncos in heartbreaking fashion.

The Broncos held a 16-point lead heading into the final quarter of the 2023 NRL Grand Final against Penrith Panthers, only to succumb to a Nathan Cleary-inspired comeback.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't celebrate in my head after the last try," recalled Palasia, who played 38 minutes off the bench that day.

"That's a learning curve for me about playing all the way to the whistle. If I'm ever in that position again while I'm in a Leeds jersey, I'll have to keep that in mind.

"Regardless if I'd played in that game or not, every rugby league player's dream is to win a premiership. Hopefully we can do that here."

With Palasia joined at Headingley by fellow new signings Ryan Hall, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor and Maika Sivo, there is optimism that Leeds can end their eight-year wait for a ninth Super League title.

Palasia is in it for the long haul whether the Rhinos achieve success this year or not.

Asked if he could see himself putting down roots at Headingley, the Samoa international replied: "One hundred per cent I can.

"I didn't come here as a short-term player; I'm open to finishing my career here.

"I can see the history and heritage and what it means to a lot of the boys in this team. For example, Jack Sinfield's old man played here. Seeing what it means to them makes me want to give my all for this jersey.