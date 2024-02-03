Leeds Rhinos new boy Lachie Miller not interested in comparisons at start of Super League journey

In rugby league, any overseas full-back with speed is now measured against Wigan Warriors duo Jai Field and Bevan French, two players who have carved defences open with nonchalant ease since arriving in Super League.

Leeds Rhinos new boy Lachie Miller begins his time in England with a reputation as a livewire, a speedster with the footwork to dazzle defenders.

A strong start will inevitably lead to comparisons with Field and French but Miller knows his place in the pecking order.

"Those two guys have set the benchmark," the Australian told The Yorkshire Post.

"I can't compare myself to them because they're in a pretty high category.

"I'm just looking forward to getting out there and doing my thing. If I do get mentioned alongside those guys, it'll be a bonus."

With a background in rugby sevens, Miller is a broken-field runner who can open up defences from deep, something the Rhinos were crying out for.

Lachie Miller is looking to prove himself in Super League. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

The 29-year-old will link up with Matt Frawley, Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers in a brand-new spine that has a bit of everything.

"I play a high-energy game and like to be in and around the ball," said Miller.

"I'll be looking to complement Frawls, Brodie and Ackers. Off the back of that, we can all flow as a unit.

"The competition should suit me and also the way Rohan (Smith) wants to play."

The Rhinos new played for Australia at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. (Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Miller takes confidence from the way he began the 2023 NRL season after joining Newcastle Knights from Cronulla Sharks.

The full-back led the way for tackle busts and average run metres before losing his place to eventual Dally M Medal winner Kalyn Ponga.

The challenge for Miller now is to do it over an entire season.

"I'm looking to the hit ground running again this year and maintain consistency throughout the year," he said.

Lachie Miller in action against Wakefield on his non-competitive debut. (Photo: Steve Riding)

"I had a lot of fun in the NRL and got some experiences I never thought I would get.

"Coming back from rugby union, I was stoked to play one game and ended up getting a fair few.

"My time in the NRL built me into the player I am now."

Miller has spent most of his life playing rugby league but honed his craft in union as a sevens player for Australia, the highlight an unforgettable experience at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

"I never thought in my wildest dreams when I was younger that I'd be able to go to the Olympics and then rugby sevens got added and I was lucky enough to find my way into that team," he said.

"It was an amazing experience and one I'll never forget. I'm very proud."

The Australian is loving life at Leeds. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Miller has gone on to represent clubs on both sides of the world since his sevens exploits, albeit in a non-competitive fixture for Leeds.

After trying too hard to make an impression in his first outing against Wakefield Trinity in December, Miller plans to go back to basics when Hull KR visit on Sunday in the final friendly before the big kick-off later this month.

"I was really excited for that game on Boxing Day and really wanted to play well for such a proud club but sort of overdid it," he said.

"I'm looking forward to stripping it back this weekend and doing my job.

"It's our first time together as a spine and the more game time we get together, the more little things you pick up. There's only so much you can do at training.

"It's not only the spine. The group that we've got is very exciting. It's actually the most enjoyable time I've had in and around the training group. They're all really good people and training is fun.

"I'm really glad I made the decision to come to Leeds because it's the best start to a year I've ever felt at a club. I'm really looking forward to the season."

The arrival of Miller – together with the likes of Croft and Ackers – has created an excitement that was largely missing during a forgettable 2023 for the Rhinos.

While he shares the ambition of the supporters, Miller knows he must learn to walk before he can run at his trademark speed in Super League.

"We want to be competing for silverware this year," he said.

"We haven't set any specific goals but we want to be competing and winning.

"I'm pretty fresh in rugby league. I've only been back for two years so it's a big learning experience for me.