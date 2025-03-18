Leeds Rhinos have suffered another long-term injury blow to a pivotal player.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hooker Andy Ackers has been ruled out of action for up to 12 weeks after scans revealed he suffered a torn hamstring during last Friday’s Betfred Challenge Cup defeat at St Helens. The former Salford Red Devils man, a member of England’s 2022 World Cup squad, was ever-present this season, but limped off seconds before half-time in the 22-14 loss.

He joins captain/loose-forward Cameron Smith on Rhinos’ casualty list. Smith was expected to be sidelined for around 10 weeks after sustaining ankle damage in a win at Salford on February 22. Winger Maika Sivo was ruled out for the entire season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained during Ash Handley’s testimonial game in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos' Andy Ackers. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Full-back Lachie Miller made his first appearance of the season against Saints following hamstring and calf muscle injuries, but half-back Matt Frawley missed that game with concussion suffered six days earlier against Catalans Dragons, in his first game back from a hand injury. Stand-off Brodie Croft had a concussion layoff earlier this month and hooker/loose-forward Jarrod O’Connor (knee) and scrum-half/hooker Jack Sinfield (foot) have also spent time on the casualty list.