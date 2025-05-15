Leeds Rhinos out to prove top-four credentials after taking team spirit to new heights in Lake District

Leeds Rhinos are ready to prove they belong at the summit of Super League after taking their team spirit to new heights during a bonding trip to the Lake District.

The recent Magic Weekend win over St Helens moved Leeds into the top four for the first time under Brad Arthur, raising hopes of the club's highest finish since their last title success in 2017.

Arthur rewarded his team with an overnight break that took in a climb of the Old Man of Coniston.

"We did the walk up there for four or five hours and had a bit of fun," said the Australian. "There was plenty of banter and chat on the way up the hill.

"We spent the night there and had a feed. There was nothing football-related and then we just came back and got into our work at training.

"It was a good time to get them away together and spend some time with each other without worrying too much about football. You don't always get the timing right but the timing was good on the back of a good, strong performance.

"Hopefully those sorts of things bring the team together. You can build mateship off the field as good as you can build it on the field."

Arthur has brought renewed hope to a club that have fallen on hard times since the end of the golden generation.

Leeds are aiming for the top again under Brad Arthur. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Leeds are well placed in their bid for a first top-four finish in eight years but Arthur was quick to stress that nothing has been achieved yet.

"It's up to us to show that, isn't it?" he replied when asked if he felt the Rhinos were a top-four team.

"We've been there for one week but you need to be there for 10 to 15 weeks.

"It's up to us to show that we are a top-four team."

Brodie Croft is back for the Rhinos this week. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Leeds return to action against Hull FC on Friday night fresh from a productive break.

Cameron Smith, Brodie Croft and Ryan Hall are all set to make their comebacks, giving Arthur a welcome selection headache after an injury-hit start to the season for the Rhinos.

"The club has been trying to create healthy competition for spots and squad depth," said the Leeds boss.

"It's not about threatening guys but now everyone looks around wondering where they fit in and how they stay in the team. The guys are excited by that.

