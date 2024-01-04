Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki out to prove 2023 form was a one-off after battling head noise

From game day thrills and spills to lighter training loads, the nitty-gritty of a Super League season is the enjoyable part for players.

Trophies are up for grabs and the great are separated from the good.

But the right to enjoy a strong season is earned in the cold, dark months when nobody is watching.

Some players are robbed of the opportunity as they piece themselves back together from the previous campaign.

Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki is a prime example after seeing his 2023 pre-season wiped out by a shoulder injury.

The 25-year-old represented England at the 2022 World Cup on the back of an ever-present season with the Rhinos and was left to count the cost of his exertions last year, mentally as well as physically.

"I was really disappointed with my form," Oledzki told The Yorkshire Post.

"I'll always be my biggest critic and I was nowhere near the standard that I expect of myself. I know that – and the people in my circle made it clear as well.

Mikolaj Oledzki in a promotional picture for the club's 2024 away jersey. (Photo: Leeds Rhinos)

"I had great support here (at the Rhinos) but mentally I did struggle a bit. I was carrying a fair bit of head noise throughout the year because I wanted to be good but my body and other things didn't really fall for me.

"The head noise came from not playing well. It was a vicious circle, a bit of a domino effect.

"I was trying to get better and things weren't falling for me so when I went home, I struggled to put rugby to one side."

Oledzki played through the pain in the closing stages of the 2022 season after injuring his shoulder in a play-off game against Catalans Dragons.

The prop was not risked against Wakefield following illness. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The front-rower eventually went under the knife in December, causing him to miss the start of the campaign and leaving him undercooked when he returned to action at the end of March.

"Until my shoulder, I'd never had a big injury," said Oledzki. "I did my foot but that was five or six weeks and I didn't really lose myself that much.

"I was struggling with my shoulder at the back end of the previous season and because I was out for so long, I think it affected me more than I thought.

"I didn't have a pre-season. The lads were doing contact training and game fitness, whereas I was on the Wattbike or running down the sideline.

The England international grappled with his form last season. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I was probably a little bit naive thinking that would be enough for me. It was a lesson for me that it won't just fall into place for you just because the previous year was good.

"My first game against Hull KR I was way below my standard. I remember Ryan Hall coming straight at me and being left thinking I needed to do more to be ready.

"I was trying to play catch-up all year and just ended up making mistakes. I never really found my feet."

As well as walking out in the Grand Final and representing England at the World Cup, Oledzki was named in the Super League Dream Team and claimed Leeds' player of the year award for the second season running in 2022.

A minor setback in the form of a virus prevented Oledzki from taking part in the Boxing Day friendly against Wakefield Trinity but he is already feeling the benefit of a productive pre-season as he looks to kick-start his career.

"I felt like I'd gone alright the previous few years and built myself into a player I wanted to be," added Oledzki.

Mikolaj Oledzki goes over to score against Castleford at Magic Weekend. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"As an athlete, you always pursue excellence and want to improve but last year I stood still.

"That hurt me a bit. A bit of doubt starts coming in wondering whether you're going to get back to your best.

"You're always going to get that. I said to myself in the off-season that I was really going to refresh myself in those six weeks and put that behind me, start again and get back to what I do best.

"I came in fresh and felt much better about myself. I'm in a way better place than I was last year."

A spectator when the Rhinos began their 2023 season, Oledzki will be asked to lead from the front in next month's Super League opener against Salford Red Devils at Headingley.

Before then, Leeds are scheduled to face Bradford Bulls and Hull KR in trial games.

Oledzki may have to wait for the February 4 date with Rovers for his first hit-out of 2024 but when his chance does arrive, he will be out to prove that last season was a one-off.

"I've learnt my lesson and hopefully I've got another 10 years in me," he said.

"One blip won't determine what kind of player or person I am; I really want to prove what kind of player I am and what I'm capable of this year.

"The group we’ve got this year is outstanding. We’ve got a great mix of young and experienced players, and the additions we’ve made have added a lot of class to the team.