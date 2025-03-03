Leeds Rhinos prop Tom Holroyd could be hit with a lengthy ban after being ordered to attend a tribunal on a grade E charge.

The forward has been charged with dangerous contact following an incident involving George Hill in the second half of Leeds' win over Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

Rhinos boss Brad Arthur defended his player in the aftermath of the incident.

"I think he was just fighting to get up and play the ball quick," said Arthur.

"He’s a big, strong man and has earned the right to play the ball quick. There are a lot of spoiling tactics around him. He’s just trying to play the ball quickly and get himself released to play it.

"I thought it was handled pretty well by the ref. No penalty and it just let go. I thought he did a pretty good job of it."

Castleford are set to be without Jeremiah Simbiken for the next two matches after he was charged with two separate offences by the match review panel.

The off-season recruit was already on 2.5 penalty points under the new system following a grade C charge earlier in the season.

There were flashpoints in Sunday's West Yorkshire derby at Headingley. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"The first offence for which he has been charged from Sunday’s match is grade C dangerous contact, which would carry 5 penalty points – taking him to 7.5 points, and meaning he would serve a one-match suspension," read a statement from the RFL.

"If he serves that suspension, half of the points arising from that charge (2.5) would be added to his previous 2.5, leaving him on 5 points – which would become the starting point for another charge from later in Sunday’s game, for grade B dangerous contact – meaning another 3 points, taking him back up to 8 points, and another one-match suspension.

"Therefore if he accepts both charges, Simboken would miss Castleford’s next two fixtures, after which his points tally would be revised to 6.5."

Salford Red Devils half-back Jayden Nikorima will serve a one-match suspension after his high tackle left Hull KR full-back Niall Evalds nursing a concussion.

Hull KR lost Niall Evalds early in the game. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Dean Hadley received three penalty points for grade B dangerous contact and fellow KR forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was charged with grade A other contrary behaviour, which carries one point.

Leeds prop Mikolaj Oledzki and Wakefield Trinity captain Mike McMeeken were also charged with one-point offences.