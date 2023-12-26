Leeds Rhinos ready to shine spotlight on emerging talent in Wakefield Trinity friendly

Rohan Smith is using today's friendly against Wakefield Trinity as a chance to showcase the next generation of Leeds Rhinos talent.

The Australian has named a strong side for the traditional Headingley fixture with new signings Lachie Miller, Matt Frawley, Andy Ackers and Mickael Goudemand poised to pull on a Leeds shirt for the first time.

Smith also has an eye on the future as he ushers in a new era at the Rhinos.

Brothers Fergus and Ned McCormack will be introduced to the Headingley faithful alongside fellow academy player Ben Littlewood, while Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton and Jack Smith have another chance to impress.

"It's probably the biggest game of their lives for some of them,” said Rohan Smith.

“Those boys are very exciting and there's a bunch more on their way. I feel we've got a group that will compete and challenge this year but the next group is really building.

"The club depth and succession plan is taking shape. There are a lot of really exciting young players there."

Leeds kicked off their 2023 pre-season campaign with a heavy defeat to Wakefield and carried their unconvincing form into the Super League season.

Rohan Smith is excited about the talent coming through at Headingley. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Smith, whose side ended the campaign outside the play-offs in eighth spot, is convinced the new-look Rhinos are in a better place heading into 2024.

"It's vastly different to last year," he added.

"We've got a whole new spine. We've got less experience in our depth this year – that's clear to see – but the future of the club is in the building. It's a real positive that those young kids are going to get their opportunities.