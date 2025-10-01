Leeds Rhinos have received an apology from the Rugby Football League for a crucial error in last week's play-off defeat to St Helens.

Video referee Chris Kendall overturned Jack Smith's on-field decision of 'no try' and awarded a touchdown to Jon Bennison in the closing stages of the eliminator at Headingley despite replays suggesting the ball was grounded short of the line.

The converted try cut the deficit to 14-12 with five minutes remaining, setting up the chance for Saints to claim a famous win after the final hooter.

Paul Wellens' side are now preparing to face Hull KR in a Craven Park semi-final on Saturday, while Leeds' season is over.

The governing body has since accepted that the try should not have been awarded.

"The RFL held positive and constructive discussions with senior officials from Leeds Rhinos on Tuesday following Saturday's Betfred Super League eliminator between Leeds and St Helens," read a statement.

"The RFL had already acknowledged in private to Leeds, and in public through the media, that on the second St Helens try decision, the on-field call of no try should not have been overruled – while it was consistent with replays viewed before making the decision, viewing another of the available angles would have changed that position and consequently the on-field ruling would have been upheld.

