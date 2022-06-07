Leeds Rhinos rediscover identity with Blake Austin tailor-made for new philosophy

Back at the Halliwell Jones Stadium for the first time since his departure, the 31-year-old enjoyed a night to remember as the Rhinos delivered their best performance of the year.

Rohan Smith’s men blew the beleaguered Wolves away by playing fast and direct, a game plan tailor-made for a runner like Austin.

In the three matches since Smith officially took the reins last month, Austin has averaged 16 carries for 92 metres.

Blake Austin will be a Leeds Rhinos player in 2023. (Picture: SWPix.com)

To put that into context, the half-back made an average of 47 metres from eight carries across his first nine outings in Leeds colours.

A small sample size it may be but the message from Smith is clear: do what you do best.

It is little wonder, then, that the playmaker has warmed to the new Rhinos boss.

After activating the option in his contract for a second year at Headingley in 2023, Austin spoke like a man who believes in what he is doing again.

Blake Austin is known for his running game. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“I have enjoyed working with Rohan Smith,” said Austin.

“Everyone I spoke to, who knew him from Australia, held him in high regard and he is having a big influence on the squad overall.

“I think Jamie Jones-Buchanan deserves a lot of credit too for the work he did whilst he was in charge and Rohan has built on that.

“The team are playing with a smile on their face because of the confidence we take into matches from the hard work we are doing in training.”

Zak Hardaker enjoyed himself against Warrington. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Austin is not the only player benefiting from the change in philosophy.

Kruise Leeming and Zak Hardaker had a field day at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, producing the kind of performances that will make them impossible to ignore when Shaun Wane sits down to select his England squad for the mid-season fixture against the Combined Nations All Stars.

The Rhinos’ first thought under Smith is to go forward rather than sideways, which brings a dangerous runner like Leeming into the game.

The hooker was at his scheming best in the 40-4 win over Warrington, finishing off the try of the match and laying on two more.

Rohan Smith is making a positive impression at Headingley. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Leeming made 134 metres from 15 carries with 11 of those coming from dummy-half, smashing his previous season-high of six.

The biggest difference last week was that Leeming had confidence that he would have team-mates on his shoulder if he made even a half-break.

Hardaker has certainly injected energy into the team and looks right at home back in his preferred position at full-back.

The 30-year-old scored his first try since his return to Leeds and did not stop all night, taking 20 hit-ups for 191 metres.

He played a leading role in Leeming’s spellbinding try, taking Richie Myler’s remarkable inside ball to streak clear in trademark fashion before finding his hooker in support.

For fans starved of entertaining rugby in recent times, it was a moment to savour.

Rhyse Martin is out of contract at the end of the year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Naturally, Leeds supporters have been left wanting more but managing expectations is important.

While there were tangible signs of progress against Warrington, consecutive away dates with Huddersfield Giants, St Helens and Hull FC will provide a clearer picture.

The short-term goal is to make the play-offs, an eminently achievable objective providing they come through a testing period on the road in credit.

Longer term, the Rhinos are striving to bring the glory days back to Headingley.

Rome wasn’t built in a day but they were laying bricks every hour, a mantra Smith is living by as he sets about a long-term project at one of Super League’s biggest clubs.

The Australian has already earned a reputation as a coach who never looks too far ahead, at least when it comes to on-field matters.

After inheriting a squad left behind by Richard Agar, Smith has the chance to put his stamp on it as the club prepare for 2023.

He has made retention a priority with Leeds announcing new deals for Corey Johnson, Jarrod O’Connor and Austin in the space of a week.

While Leeds are working hard behind the scenes on potential new signings, the club have shown they appreciate the value of keeping hold of players who are already performing in blue and amber, or even pink.

Off-contract pair Hardaker and Rhyse Martin certainly fit into that category, two players with the tools to flourish under Smith long term.

The early-season gloom has made way for renewed optimism with the promise of a more exciting brand of rugby league.

Sport can be fickle and the new-found belief in the camp will be tested over the coming weeks - but Leeds appear to have rediscovered their identity.