Leeds Rhinos release Justin Sangare as reported target becomes free agent

Leeds Rhinos have continued the overhaul of Brad Arthur's squad after releasing Justin Sangare from the final year of his contract.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The French prop was a regular in his two seasons with the Rhinos, making 42 appearances including 24 this year.

However, Sangare has been deemed surplus to requirements following the signings of Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old Sangare is on his way to Salford Red Devils, according to Leeds Live.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: "I would like to wish Justin and his family all the best for the future.

"He is well liked in our squad and I would like to thank him for all his efforts whilst at the Rhinos."

Sangare becomes the eighth player to leave Headingley since the end of the 2024 season following the departures of James Donaldson, Rhyse Martin, David Fusitu'a, Luis Roberts, Corey Johnson, Kieran Hudson and Mickael Goudemand.