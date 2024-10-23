Leeds Rhinos release Justin Sangare as reported target becomes free agent
The French prop was a regular in his two seasons with the Rhinos, making 42 appearances including 24 this year.
However, Sangare has been deemed surplus to requirements following the signings of Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins.
The 26-year-old Sangare is on his way to Salford Red Devils, according to Leeds Live.
Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: "I would like to wish Justin and his family all the best for the future.
"He is well liked in our squad and I would like to thank him for all his efforts whilst at the Rhinos."
Sangare becomes the eighth player to leave Headingley since the end of the 2024 season following the departures of James Donaldson, Rhyse Martin, David Fusitu'a, Luis Roberts, Corey Johnson, Kieran Hudson and Mickael Goudemand.
Ryan Hall and Jake Connor will join Palasia and Jenkins at the Rhinos next year, while reported target Maika Sivo has been released by Parramatta Eels.
