The 22-year-old was originally banned for two matches after being charged with grade C using 'threatening language or body language' towards referee Tom Grant during the defeat at St Helens last month.

Newman appealed against the suspension but a disciplinary hearing upheld the charge and added an extra game for a 'frivolous' challenge.

The Rhinos decided to appeal against the additional punishment - with no risk of the ban being increased again - but they have been unsuccessful.

Harry Newman has missed the last two games through suspension. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"An Independent Operational Rules Tribunal has rejected an appeal from the Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman against a three match suspension imposed when he was found guilty of a Grade C charge of 'threatening language or body language' towards a match official - and then of a frivolous challenge to the original charge," an RFL statement read.

"Newman has already served two matches of the suspension and will therefore be free to return after this weekend’s game at Toulouse."