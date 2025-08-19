Leeds Rhinos set to name unchanged team against Hull KR as Brad Arthur makes Mikolaj Oledzki call

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England prop was named in Leeds' squad for Thursday's clash, raising the prospect of a first appearance since July 11.

However, Arthur will hold Oledzki back for the trip to Hull FC next Saturday.

"He's borderline so we might be better off pushing it out another week," said Arthur.

"He's done plenty of training and physically Mik isn't one of those guys who will lose too much.

"We just need to make sure he's in a good headspace and comfortable because it was a pretty serious injury. We think the extra week would be the best thing for him."

Joe Shorrocks linked up with the Rhinos this week after securing a loan move from Salford Red Devils.

Shorrocks was drafted straight into Arthur's 21-man squad but the game comes too soon for the versatile forward.

Mikolaj Oledzki is unlikely to return against Hull KR. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I won't be playing him this week," added Arthur.

"There's no opportunity of game time anywhere else at the moment but he trained with us today and we've got a long turnaround into next week's game.

"We'll see how we go on Thursday."

With Tom Holroyd, Cameron Smith and Cooper Jenkins among those still sidelined, Arthur will put his faith in the players who claimed a 64-6 win at Castleford Tigers last week.

Presley Cassell celebrates his first Super League against Castleford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

That means just a second Super League start for young forward Presley Cassell against the table-topping Robins.

"We're going with the same 17," said Arthur.

"Those guys did a good job and we don't really have anyone coming back anyway. It's just what we've got.

"Keenan (Palasia) did a good job of leading from the front the other day and both back-rowers were nice and physical. The rest of the forwards really stepped up to make Pres' transition into that role as comfortable as possible.