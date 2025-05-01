Leeds Rhinos sign out-of-favour Huddersfield Giants winger in surprise move
The 24-year-old featured in Huddersfield's opening three games but has not played since February after falling out of favour at the injury-ravaged Super League strugglers.
Wallis' arrival bolsters Arthur's three-quarter options following the loss of veteran winger Ryan Hall to an ankle issue.
The Rhinos were already without injured overseas pair Maika Sivo and Ethan Clark-Wood, as well as youngsters Max Simpson and Ned McCormack.
Wallis, who took a break from the sport after starting his career at Hull KR, joined the Giants from Castleford Tigers at the end of 2023 and scored seven tries in 15 Super League appearances last season.
Commenting on the loan signing, Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: "We are pleased to bring Elliot in on loan to give us cover in the outside backs.
"He has trained with the squad this week and will likely play for our reserves next week as he looks to impress the coaching staff."
