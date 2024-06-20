Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease comments on two contenders for head coach role
Blease oversaw the departure of Rohan Smith and has been tasked with finding the Australian's successor in a busy first week for the former Salford Red Devils supremo.
Ex-Parramatta Eels boss Arthur is understood to be interested in coaching in Super League, leading to speculation that he could be the man to replace Smith.
When asked if Arthur was a coach he admired, a coy Blease replied: "Yes.
"I wish I could share more with you but I'm not at that stage yet. We need to focus on tomorrow's game (against Leigh Leopards)."
Pressed on whether Arthur was likely to be on his shortlist, Blease added: "Yeah, I could probably envisage that."
Paul Rowley is among the favourites for the role after teaming up with Blease to great effect at Salford.
Blease, however, was giving little away during Thursday's press conference at Headingley, although he did reveal he was open to a stopgap appointment should his number one target not be available until the end of the season.
"We're big on confidentiality in this process," said Blease, who appointed Rowley at Salford.
"It's early and there's no timescale on it. Talented coaches interest me and Paul would be one of them obviously.
"I’ve got no preconceived ideas on it. I’ll do thorough research on it all. Applications are coming in as we speak and I’ll make sure I do the job properly.
"I’m aware of the needs on the pitch and that the club will be judged on their performances. If it means bringing in a coach quickly or on an interim basis, I might look at that. All avenues are open at the moment."
The new coach will be charged with saving the Rhinos' season after a hugely disappointing first half of the campaign.
Leeds are seventh in Super League ahead of the home clash with Leigh, which will be set against the backdrop of tributes to the late, great Rob Burrow.
Blease is looking for a head coach who knows the role and the demands inside out.
"We need a talented and probably established coach," said Blease. "I think that's for certain.
"We need somebody who's experienced and talented tactically. Man management is always high on my agenda. It's a huge club so you've got to be able to man manage.
"The performances always reflect on a coach and we've not really had those this season here. We'll be looking for good performances and an identity.
"But in terms of who it will be, I'm open to see what the market brings."
In the statement confirming Smith’s departure, chief executive Gary Hetherington conceded that Leeds’ performances in 2024 had fallen below expectations.
Hetherington continues to point to the strength of Super League but did acknowledge that the Rhinos are held to a higher standard.
"We’ve got a really competitive competition with at least 10 teams that can beat anybody else on the day,” he said. "They could win the next six games or might lose the next six games.
"We’re flying under the radar and not telling enough people just how good a competition this is.
"I would accept there is an expectation, certainly from the fans, that Leeds Rhinos are going to be there all the time. I daresay the St Helens fans probably think the same about St Helens as well. Likewise other clubs.
"There is a level of expectation, yes. The bigger clubs have got an even heavier burden to carry.
"That's the nature of the industry we're in – and that's what makes it such a fascinating industry to be part of."
On Blease's watch, the unfancied Red Devils reached the Grand Final for the first time in 2019 and were narrowly beaten by Leeds at Wembley the following year.
While he has greater resources now, Blease understands that the demands are higher at Headingley
"Gary is right – we probably don't shout about it enough but the competition is at a high level," he said.
"My expectations for the club are high, though. I've come here well aware of the history and what we've got to do. I embrace that.
"My expectation is to win out on the field. That's what the new coach and the team will be focusing on.
"I want to bring success back to the club. That's what I'm aiming for."
In the short term, Leeds are desperate for a positive result against Leigh after sinking to a humiliating defeat at Hull FC last week.
The Rhinos are low on numbers following the loss of four players to concussion – including Ash Handley and Harry Newman – but Blease expects an upturn in form.
"Once we establish who the new coach is, whether it's interim or full-time, you'd want to see a marked improvement on performances," he added.
"That's what I'll be looking for straight away and the fans will be looking for that.
"We've got a good squad and some young players coming through as well. I look at the squad this week and it's still a great team. They can go and do a job – and that's what I'll be looking for."
