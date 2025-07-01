Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease on Brad Arthur future, Steve McNamara talk and Sam Lisone contract situation

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur is contracted until the end of the year but his long-term plans remain unclear as he weighs up whether to stay in Super League or return to Australia to be closer to his family.

Leeds have so far shrugged off the uncertainty to cement a top-four place – and Blease does not expect the team's progress to be derailed even if Arthur decides to move on.

"On the pitch that could have an effect but it could also have a positive effect that we all want to do it together before we part ways," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"Given that 90 per cent of recruitment is done for next year, everybody has got faith in the club to keep going in the upward trend.

"I'm now dealing with 2027, which is quite an important year as well. The feedback I'm getting at the moment is that people want to be here, which is great news for me and the club.

"It doesn't seem like it's had a significant effect – but people in and around the club want him to stay."

Arthur has transformed Leeds' fortunes during his 12 months in charge, with the eight-time Super League champions on course for their highest finish since their last title success in 2017.

The Rhinos have made no secret of their desire to keep Arthur but the Australian has been open about his NRL ambitions and the pull of family back home.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Blease insists there is no pressure being applied behind the scenes.

"I've not set any date," he added.

"We've got a board meeting this week with the rest of the directors and the owners so we'll chat there.

"If I set a date, I might later regret it. It's a tough one and a delicate one.

"I have been patient and am still patient. I'm not panicking because I know we'll make the right decision.

"I haven't set a date but I'm conscious at some point that we need to make a decision together."

Blease would not be short of options should Arthur call time on his Headingley stay.

Steve McNamara was linked with the Rhinos even before his exit from Catalans Dragons, with L'Indépendant going as far as claiming the former England boss had been offered the job.

However, Blease made it clear that no contingency plan would be activated while there is still a chance Arthur could remain at the helm.

Asked whether there had been any contact with McNamara, Blease said: "No. Until Brad decides what he's doing, you can't take it to any level. I can't yet.

"I'm keeping my eye on what's going on in the world of rugby but until I start doing my due diligence, I wouldn't comment on anybody's personality traits or coaching style.

"It's hard to say until I start doing it. I'll meet various different personalities, as I did before we recruited Brad. I'll cast the net out at the right time to see what's available.

"The personality, mentality, coaching style and the appreciation of the staff and players Brad has is the type of person you want your head coach to be."

England trio Mikolaj Oledzki, Tom Holroyd and James McDonnell are among the players to have committed their futures to Leeds despite the uncertainty over who will be in charge in 2026.

Sam Lisone's situation remains unresolved, however, with Hull FC one of the clubs interested in securing his services.

Blease stressed that the Rhinos are doing all they can behind the scenes to put a competitive offer on the table.

"We're trying to keep hold of Sam if we can," he said.

"I know he's been linked with a few clubs but I've spoken to him and hopefully we can make it happen so he can stay here.

"We wouldn't be the first club to lose a player because we can't fit him in our cap but it's up to us to make that happen by making some availability on the cap. We've got to create some room for him.

"Sam is having a decent season and is well-liked by the boys. He's told me he wants to go to Vegas with us next year.

"We'll see what the next few weeks bring."

Matt Frawley and Ethan Clark-Wood are also off contract at the end of the season, potentially freeing up cap space.