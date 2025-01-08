Leeds Rhinos star Brodie Croft responds to NRL talk as he addresses contract situation

Brodie Croft has refused to give assurances that he will see out his contract at Leeds Rhinos amid continued speculation about a return to the NRL.

The Australian half-back signed a three-year marquee deal with the Rhinos ahead of 2024 and was a standout performer in a disappointing season for the club.

However, reports have claimed Croft is keen to return home and he was recently the subject of interest from St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Dragons missed the cut-off date to exercise a release clause in his contract for 2025 but the threat of an early exit remains.

Asked whether he could give any assurances that he would see out his deal at Headingley, Croft replied: "Well I'm here at the moment, aren't I?

"I just got the team photo done for the season and am certainly excited to be a part of this group.

"The other stuff is for my manager to worry about. I don't really think too much about that sort of stuff. I can control what I can control and that's me playing my best brand of footy for Leeds.

"If I'm doing my job and every other player is doing their job, it's going to give Leeds every chance of success.

Brodie Croft continues to be linked with a return to the NRL. (Photo: Tony Johnson)

"Whatever else happens, that's part of my agent's job. I'll let him worry about that."

Croft was tipped for big things after breaking through at Melbourne Storm but left for Super League following a difficult spell with Brisbane Broncos.

The 27-year-old did not want to be drawn on the notion that he has unfinished business in the NRL.

"That's for other people to speculate if they want to talk about that," he said.

Brodie Croft was among Leeds' top performers last season. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"I'm just doing my job the best I can. All I want to do is play my best footy wherever that is."

Croft, who won the 2022 Steve Prescott Man of Steel award for his exploits with Salford Red Devils, was one of Super League's most creative players in his debut season at Leeds, providing 22 assists and scoring eight tries in 25 games.

The Rhinos finished eighth despite Croft's contribution but there is fresh optimism at Headingley ahead of Brad Arthur's first full campaign in charge.

"I certainly ticked a lot of individual goals," said Croft.

"As a team, we could never get a good string of games together – we'd have one good week and then one bad week.

"Hopefully this season I can achieve more of those goals for the team and we can put more team performances together that can lead to success.

"With what BA (Arthur) has brought to us with his coaching philosophies and structures, I'm really excited for what this season has in store for us."

Croft remains confident he can fulfil his trophy ambitions with the Rhinos.

"I wouldn't have come if I didn't think this club could be successful," he added.

"I don't see why we can't be competing for trophies. We've got the coach and the squad. On paper, we've got the players to do something but that doesn't win you footy matches.