Courtney Winfield-Hill in action during the Challenge Cup final. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The 2019 Woman of Steel was born in Australia but qualifies for England under the residency eligibility rule after making the move in 2018.

Winfield-Hill will represent England for the first time if she overcomes a bout of illness that is threatening her involvement in Sunday's match in Newport.

The date with Wales is the first of two fixtures on consecutive weekends for Richards' team as they step up their preparations for this autumn's World Cup.

Olivia Wood, left, could make her England debut this weekend. (Picture: SWPix.com)

On June 18, England will take on France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium as part of a double-header that will see the men's team face the Combined Nations All Stars.

There are five potential debutants including Olivia Wood - one of four representatives from York City Knights - and Huddersfield Giants’ Bethan Oates, while five Leeds players have been included in all.

"It is brilliant to be able to introduce so many new and talented faces to the side ahead of this weekend’s trip to Wales," said Richards.

“All of the potential debutants have impressed me in the early stages of the season and have earned the opportunity to show us what they can do on the international stage.

“There is a real competition for places amongst the squad now and players need to be performing consistently to wear the England shirt.

“The upcoming mid-season internationals against Wales and France will allow us to see where we are at as a squad and are pivotal in our continued preparations to the Rugby League World Cup later this year.”

Sunday’s game will be shown live on The Sportsman and the clash with France will be broadcast by Sky Sports.

England Women squad v Wales