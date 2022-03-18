Last night’s 26-12 reverse at Salford Red Devils was Rhinos’ fifth defeat in six games this season and they are third from bottom in Betfred Super League, with almost a quarter of the campaign completed.

Leeds led 10-8 at half-time and were four points ahead with 17 minutes left, but collapsed after Zane Tetevano became the second Rhinos player to be sin-binned.

Though he felt his side “worked hard” Agar admitted it was another below-par display and he described Leeds’ performance in the final quarter as a “capitulation”.

He said: “We are a proud club and I have a lot of faith in the group we put together.

“The start to the season has not been good enough and neither is the manner of performances.

“We don’t look like the team we can be and the team I am seeing in preparation for games.

RICHARD AGAR: Admits Leeds Rhinos' start to the season has not been good enough. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“It is my job as coach to get a better response. I am an experienced coach and the first place I will always look is at myself.”

Agar admitted to being “disappointed and upset” with his side’s current plight and stressed: “At the moment it is tough, really tough.

“I don’t think wholesale changes to the team is quite the answer, but we need more, collectively and individually.

“We tried manfully to overcome the 12 men, but some decisions [by players] in the game left us, as coaches scratching our heads as to why we are making those decisions.”