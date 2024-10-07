Leeds Rhinos step up recruitment as Australian prop follows fellow forward through the door

Leeds Rhinos have stepped up their recruitment for 2025 with the signing of Australian prop Cooper Jenkins on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old is the Rhinos' second signing in the space of a few hours following the addition of fellow overseas forward Keenan Palasia.

Jenkins is fresh from winning the Queensland Cup and NRL State Championship with Norths Devils.

The front-rower has yet to make his first-grade debut but represented New South Wales and Australia at junior levels.

"I'm really grateful and excited to be joining the Leeds Rhinos," said Jenkins.

"It is a great opportunity for me to be joining a great club like the Rhinos under a coach like Brad (Arthur) who is well respected in the rugby league community.

"I am eager to develop and earn the respect from the players, staff and fans at the club and can’t wait to get over to England."

Jenkins quickly becomes the second signing of the Arthur era, while Leeds have also recruited former winger Ryan Hall for the 2025 campaign.

Cooper Jenkins, centre, celebrates Norths Devils' Grand Final success on Sunday. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

"We are pleased to have secured an up-and-coming talent like Cooper and believe he has the attributes to really make a name for himself with Leeds Rhinos," said head coach Arthur.

"He has been part of a successful team this season and knows the sacrifices it takes to succeed.