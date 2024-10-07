Leeds Rhinos strengthen pack with signing of Gold Coast Titans forward
The 27-year-old has penned a two-year deal to become the first recruit of Brad Arthur's tenure.
Palasia, who weighs in at 106kg, has played 68 games in the NRL, including 15 appearances for Gold Coast in the 2024 season.
A middle who can play at prop or loose forward, Palasia began his career with Brisbane Broncos in 2019 and featured in last year's Grand Final.
"Keenan arrives with a lot of experience of playing in the NRL with nearly 70 games under his belt," said Leeds boss Arthur.
"I think he will complement the options we already have in our forward pack.
"Having spoken to him, I know he is excited about starting his new life in England with the Rhinos.
"I think he will become a firm fans' favourite with his style of play."
Palasia is the Rhinos' second confirmed addition for 2025 following the re-signing of Ryan Hall earlier this year.
The Queenslander adds much-needed size to the Leeds pack after securing an early release from his contract with the Titans.
Leeds sporting director Ian Blease said: "Keenan is our first 2025 season addition of the off-season and will bring size, skill and presence to our existing pack.
"He is really looking forward to joining the Leeds Rhinos and I can’t wait to see him in a Rhinos shirt.
"I would like to thank Gold Coast Titans for releasing him from the final year of his contract so he can come to AMT Headingley immediately.
"Having played in an NRL Grand Final 12 months ago, he also brings with him valuable experience to our pack that we can benefit from in 2025 and onwards."
The Headingley faithful could get an early look at Palasia with Samoa due to face England in Leeds at the start of November.
Palasia said: "I'm excited for a fresh start and to begin my next journey in a new country but most of all, I am looking forward to wearing the Rhinos jersey."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.