Leeds Rhinos suffer fresh pack blow as key prop joins casualty list

The 24-year-old sat out last week's defeat to St Helens through suspension but is now facing an extended spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a wrist injury sustained in the recent win at Hull KR.

Holroyd joins fellow England prop Mikolaj Oledzki on the casualty list, meaning a debut for 18-year-old academy product Presley Cassell against Salford Red Devils this Friday.

Oledzki is set to be out for up to eight weeks after suffering a fractured cheekbone and eye socket during the clash with Saints.

With Tom Nicholson-Watton still recovering from a stress fracture to a foot, Brad Arthur is without three of his six specialist props for the visit of Salford.

Academy and reserves half-back George Brown has been drafted into the 21-man squad for the first time as cover.

There has been some doubt over the fixture following claims that a number of senior Salford players had threatened to pull out amid renewed uncertainty surrounding the club's financial position.

However, the Red Devils named a 21-man squad featuring experienced figures such as Ryan Brierley and Chris Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

Tom Holroyd faces an extended period on the sidelines. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeds 21-man squad: Miller, Newman, Handley, Hall, Croft, Ackers, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Jenkins, Connor, Edgell, Lumb, Littlewood, Clark-Wood, Watkins, Cassell, Brown.