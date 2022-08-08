Martin will sit out Friday's trip to Hull KR after being given a one-match penalty notice, while Fusitu'a and Sezer have both been handed two-game bans.

Fusitu'a has been charged with a grade C high tackle on Elijah Taylor in the build-up to Salford's first try and Sezer was cited for a trip that also went unpunished, much to Paul Rowley's annoyance.

Sezer caught Deon Cross with a flailing leg and even appeared to put his hand up to apologise to the Red Devils centre yet the officials ruled a knock-on.

Rhyse Martin is set to miss Leeds Rhinos' trip to Hull KR. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We got some tough calls, certainly the trip," said Salford head coach Rowley.

"Leeds should be down to 12 and they're not. I don't get how you cannot see that."

Sezer was charged with a grade C offence, meaning he, along with Fusitu'a, will miss next week's home clash with Warrington Wolves as well as the game against Hull KR.

Martin, who scored 22 points in the win over Salford, was charged with grade A dangerous contact.

David Fusitu’a makes a break against Salford Red Devils. (Picture: SWPix.com)

As many as eight players were banned in total, including a fifth suspension of the season for Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts.

The 32-year-old has been handed a two-match ban for grade B dangerous contact following his yellow card in Sunday's defeat at St Helens.

Watts will therefore sit out Friday's home game against Catalans Dragons and next week's trip to Huddersfield Giants.

Will Pryce will also miss that game at the John Smith's Stadium as well as this Saturday's fixture against Salford after receiving a two-match penalty notice.

Liam Watts has been heavily punished this season. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Giants half-back has been charged with a grade B trip on Will Smith in an incident that saw the Hull FC man sin-binned.

Earlier in the season, Pryce received a 10-game suspension for a spear tackle in the reverse fixture against Hull.

Hull KR will be without Korbin Sims for their clash with Leeds after the prop was given a two-match ban for grade B other contrary behaviour.

Sims, who returned from a previous suspension in last week's game against Toulouse Olympique, will also sit out next Friday's away date with Saints.

Hull KR team-mate Frankie Halton avoided a ban after being charged with grade A dangerous contact, while Hull FC forward Jordan Lane received the same punishment.

Meanwhile, St Helens back-rower Curtis Sironen will miss the fixtures against FC and KR courtesy of a two-game ban for a high tackle that saw him sin-binned in the win over Castleford.