Leeds Rhinos target Maika Sivo breaks silence on Parramatta Eels exit as he makes NRL vow
The Eels announced on Wednesday that they had released Sivo from the final year of his contract ahead of an expected reunion with former Parramatta head coach Brad Arthur at Leeds Rhinos.
Leeds are in the process of negotiating a severance package with centre Paul Momirovski, who struggled to make an impression in his first season in Super League.
Powerful winger Sivo was a prolific tryscorer during his time at the Eels, crossing 104 times in 115 NRL games.
The 31-year-old, who is currently on international duty with Fiji, scored 17 tries in 12 outings for Parramatta in 2024.
“That's my second home away from home,” said Sivo in an interview published on NRL.com.
“My kids were born there, as Eels, and all I know is Eels my whole footy career and I have some good memories there.
"I promised myself I would never go against my team. I want to be a one-club man (in the NRL)."
