Leeds Rhinos to assess options after Maika Sivo suffers cruel injury blow

James O'Brien
By James O'Brien

Rugby League correspondent

Published 27th Jan 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 15:09 BST
Leeds Rhinos winger Maika Sivo has suffered a cruel blow after seeing his debut season in Super League wiped out by a serious knee injury.

The Fiji international was among the competition's biggest signings of the off-season following a prolific spell in the NRL with Parramatta Eels.

However, he was forced off during Sunday's trial game against Wigan Warriors and scans have shown he has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament, an injury that requires surgery.

Rhinos boss Brad Arthur, who coached Sivo at the Eels, expects the 31-year-old to approach the early setback with a positive mindset.

"Our first thoughts are with Maika and we will all get round him and give him and his family our support," said Arthur.

"Our medical team will make sure he has the best possible treatment to come back from the injury as soon as possible.

"Maika is a strong character and I am sure he will throw himself into his recovery to get back to his best."

Ash Handley, who scored a try in the 22-4 win over Wigan in his testimonial game, is likely to replace Sivo on the wing after originally being earmarked for a centre spot.

Maika Sivo's debut season has been wrecked by a serious knee injury. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)Maika Sivo's debut season has been wrecked by a serious knee injury. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
Sporting director Ian Blease has confirmed the club will weigh up whether to strengthen the squad in light of Sivo's injury.

"This is an extremely tough blow for us as a club but especially devastating for Maika who has fitted in so well in our group," said Blease.

"We were all excited to see what he could do in Super League in 2025 but we will just have to wait for that now.

"In terms of our squad, we will need to review the full situation and look at all our options. We have some outstanding young players who could well now get the opportunity to grab their chance.

"I will be discussing all our options with the club, Brad and the coaching staff in the coming weeks ahead of the season kicking off."

